Looking to enhance equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2? As with most RPGs, knowing how to enhance equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2 is vital for fighting monsters, questing and building a well-rounded Arisen and Main Pawn.

If you want to get the most out of your armor and weapons, you'll need to know how to enhance them and which smithing styles suit your vocation of choice as these will offer improvements to different stats. Below, we'll go through both of these points so you're equipped to travel the world of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to enhance weapons and armor in Dragon's Dogma 2

To enhance either your Arisen or Main Pawn's equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll need to visit an Armory or Smithy in any town or city. The first one you'll likely encounter is in Vernworth; the Armory is indicated by the helmet icon on the map, and the Smithy is represented by the sword.

Any shop with a forge will direct you to the same upgrade menu in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

There are usually three tiers of enhancement you can make. The first will cost gold, while the second and third will require both gold and material components. These components can be gathered by defeating monsters, looting chests or foraging whilst adventuring.

Once upgraded, your piece of equipment will take up an enhancement slot (of which you can only have three at any time).

Smithing styles explained

In Dragon's Dogma 2, each region will have a different smithing style. This means you can take the same piece of equipment to different blacksmiths in the world and they will enhance it with different stats. Below are the key regional styles we have discovered thus far:

Vermundian: Stats are distributed evenly.

Stats are distributed evenly. Elven: Improves magick attack and magick defense.

Improves magick attack and magick defense. Battahli: Improves strength and defense.

Improves strength and defense. Dwarven: Improves sturdiness and possibilty to inflict flinch on enemies.

Improves sturdiness and possibilty to inflict flinch on enemies. Wyrmfire: Allows you to enhance weapons and armor above the third-tier rank. Lowers the weight value of the equipment.

Keep the above styles in mind if you're looking to optimise a specific vocation build.

That rounds off our guide on how to enhance equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2.