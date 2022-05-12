Dying Light 2's first story DLC has been delayed to September

Techland have announced that the first story DLC for their parkour-infused survival horror Dying Light 2: Stay Human will slip from its scheduled June launch date to September. The DLC is one of two planned paid story DLCs, with the second not targeted for any specific date outside of Techland’s promised five years of post-launch support for the game.

Dying Light 2 introduced New Game Plus mode with update 1.3.0 in April.

The delay is down to needing a bit more time to achieve the “absolute highest level of polish”, Techland say. They’re promising the launch of Dying Light 2’s first chapter in June, ‘In The Footsteps Of A Nightrunner’, which will bring photo mode to the game. The new chapter also introduces a ranking system, along with new missions, rewards and enemies.

New Game Plus infected Dying Light 2 in the game’s 1.3.0 update at the end of April, which also fixed some bothersome co-op issues and brought the usual stability improvements along for the ride. Techland have been running booster events in-game for the past few weekends offering Dying Light 2's traceurs various boons. The third event, Blue Moon, starts today and runs through May 16th. It offers increased night-time immunity and slows down chemical infections, say Techland. There’s only one more booster event after this weekend.

Former vidbud Matthew didn’t find there was much challenge to the game in his Dying Light 2: Stay Human review. “I’m glad it wasn’t 500 hours long,” he said. “There’s just not enough character to Dying Light 2 to hold your attention beyond a fleet-footed 30. Techland’s taken something quite distinct and sanded down the edges.” Jeremy Peel, however, thought that there was a spiritual sequel to Mirror’s Edge hidden in Dying Light 2, saying “The post-apocalyse is ace.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s first paid DLC is now scheduled for release at some point in September. You can find Dying Light 2 on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £55/$60/€60.