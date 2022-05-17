If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dying Light 2's developers are ramping up work on an open world fantasy RPG

And they're hiring
Hakon leans against a grassy building in Dying Light 2

Now that Dying Light 2 has been pushed into the light, developers Techland say they're ramping up development on their next project: an open world fantasy action-RPG. There's no more information about it than that, but Techland are hiring for dozens of roles as they look to "grow in numbers significantly."

Watch on YouTube

In a press release about the job listings, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka says that the company is happy with the Dying Light series and has plans to support the sequel "for at least five years."

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years," Marchewka says. "We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity."

The current team working on the project includes several former CD Projekt Red staff. You can see all the available jobs at the Techland website.

This isn't the first time Techland have mentioned the project. All the way back in 2016, Techland said they had two projects in the works. One sounded like Dying Light 2, and it was, while the other was described as an open-world fantasy game which would contain "RPG elements."

At the time, it seemed like that second project might be a revival of Hellraid, the Souls-like hack-and-slash fantasy game the studio had cancelled the year before in 2015. That seems less likely now that Hellraid was already resurrected as a Dying Light DLC.

It's also worth noting that development on Dying Light 2 wasn't smooth, with current and former Techland staff alleging mismanagement and a toxic culture within the studio.

