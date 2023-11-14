If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Edifier's great value R1700BTs speakers are down to $140 at Amazon US

$20 cheaper than the last time we featured them on sale.

edifier r1700bts bookshelf 2.0 speakers
Image credit: Edifier
Edifier's R1700BTs are some of the finest PC speakers I've ever used - and critics and users alike agree - and today you can pick them up for $140 rather than their usual $200. That's thanks to a 30% discount at Amazon US when you clip the coupon on the product page.

These 2.0 speakers come with a classic wooden enclosure packed with modern conveniences, including Bluetooth 5 with aptX HD, a sub out port and two RCA outputs with one RCA to RCA cable and one RCA to 3.5mm cable provided. I like these speakers because they provide clean and crisp highs and clear mids, though bass can be a bit flabby.

As we covered the last time these speakers were discounted (to $160), the R1700BTs deliver excellent value for money, with a great sound stage and imaging that makes it easy to pick out individual instruments from music (or footsteps from an encroaching enemy), though of course a good gaming headset is the best tool for competitive play.

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

