Elden Ring goes gold with a special gameplay presentation

Bang your gong, sing it from the rooftops, put your phone on full brightness and swing it to and fro. Elden Ring has gone gold, which means the game should be ready to release on schedule in February. Every NPC has rehearsed their ominous laugh and bosses their second and third phases, basically.

In a new Elden Ring gameplay presentation from the Taipei Game Show, producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed that development was going smoothly.

"It is. Elden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February. But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch to make sure everything in the game is just so."

As for that presentation? It's a large one, clocking in at 45 minutes long. It is, of course, a great watch with lots of insights into the game's development, its replayability, and a glimpse at more of its map. Kitao also says that he's a straight sword kinda guy, which I find admirable. The Iron Longsword was my go-to in Dark Souls 3 as it was simple and reliable. No faffing about.

My favourite bits: The player summons a fire-breathing bird; The player summons three dogs and wields dual whips; There's a massive bear scratching a tree.

You can probably tell I'm pretty excited for the game. Having given it's closed network test a go last year, I thought it was bold and ambitious, but knew it's limits. Although I'm curious as to how From Soft handles its open world, as my transition from the starting area to lands beyond left me a bit confused.

Not long to go now.