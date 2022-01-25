If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Elden Ring goes gold with a special gameplay presentation

Fear not, it's on schedule
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A pale woman with a white witchy hat and one eye closed leaking blue energy in Elden Ring's story trailer.

Bang your gong, sing it from the rooftops, put your phone on full brightness and swing it to and fro. Elden Ring has gone gold, which means the game should be ready to release on schedule in February. Every NPC has rehearsed their ominous laugh and bosses their second and third phases, basically.

In a new Elden Ring gameplay presentation from the Taipei Game Show, producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed that development was going smoothly.

"It is. Elden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February. But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch to make sure everything in the game is just so."

As for that presentation? It's a large one, clocking in at 45 minutes long. It is, of course, a great watch with lots of insights into the game's development, its replayability, and a glimpse at more of its map. Kitao also says that he's a straight sword kinda guy, which I find admirable. The Iron Longsword was my go-to in Dark Souls 3 as it was simple and reliable. No faffing about.

My favourite bits: The player summons a fire-breathing bird; The player summons three dogs and wields dual whips; There's a massive bear scratching a tree.

You can probably tell I'm pretty excited for the game. Having given it's closed network test a go last year, I thought it was bold and ambitious, but knew it's limits. Although I'm curious as to how From Soft handles its open world, as my transition from the starting area to lands beyond left me a bit confused.

Not long to go now.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch