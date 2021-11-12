Elden Ring is on my mind. When I go to bed and I close my eyes, I see giant crabs clack about. When I see a horse in a field, I think of Torrent the spectral steed. I consider laughing at the end of all my sentences. So yeah, to say my time with the closed network test was infectious is an understatement. But there’s just one detail rattling around my brain I simply can’t shake.

And it’s to do with where I stood in the game’s world. How strong was I? At what point do I take on the big dragon? Should I be here, or over there now? Souls games haven’t traditionally been good at letting you know these things, but Elden Ring felt more confusing. Time to investigate.