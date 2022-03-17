A big new patch hit Elden Ring today, adding new content while fixing and tweaking some of the old. The new NPC is named Jar-Bairn and goodness me, what could be cuter than a wee pot pal? The update has also added new quest steps for several existing NPCs. On top of that, the patch brings bug fixes, buffs for many sorceries, and other tweaks and bits.

I'll not explain the newness because it's a game of discovery, but I will relay what the patch notes say:

Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.

Added NPC Jar-Bairn.

Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.

Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic's Veil.

Added night background music for some open field area.

On the balance front, shields are buffed, all offensive Cracked Pot items deal more damage, some sorceries have lower FP costs, some sorceries deal more damage, and some sorceries both cost less FP and deal more damage. But the Hoarfrost Stomp, a mighty Ash of War (used heavily in that 29-minute speedrun), has both reduced damage and higher cast time. Plenty of other items and abilities have been tweaked and tinkered with too.

As for the persistent problem of poor performance with the PC version, the notes do vaguely mention "Other performance improvement and bug fixes" but it's not yet clear how much has actually changed. They do specify plenty of fixes, mind.

See the Elden Ring v1.03 patch notes for more info.

The makers announced this week that Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies. It's earned that. Ed's Elden Ring review called FromSoftware's latest "an unmissable journey through the most impressive open world to date".

