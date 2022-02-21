Elden Ring release time, preload details, and file size

When does Elden Ring release in my region? Elden Ring is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, and for once we don't have to delay our gratification when it comes to getting our hands on a hotly-tipped GOTY contender, since it's out at the end of February. On this page, we'll cover release dates and times for Elden Ring, as well as providing up-to-date information about preloading and file sizes to help you prepare for the big day. Happy Souls Week everyone!

Elden Ring release time

Elden Ring will be released on February 25th, 2022 at midnight in all time zones. However, it's worth noting that the only definitely confirmed details we have so far are for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One release. At this point it's assumed that it'll be the same for PC and PS5/PS4 players unless stated otherwise, but we will of course update this page with any differing news as soon as we hear it.

Here are the release times as they currently stand:

Central Europe - midnight CET (February 24th at 11pm GMT)

- midnight CET (February 24th at 11pm GMT) UK - February 25th at midnight GMT

- February 25th at midnight GMT US East Coast - midnight EST (February 25th at 5am GMT)

- midnight EST (February 25th at 5am GMT) US West Coast - midnight PST (February 25th at 8am GMT)

A midnight release date worldwide naturally means that some regions will in practice get the game a few hours earlier than others. So, for example, Australia and Japan will be a few hours ahead of Europe. The UK will get the game at the tail end of the European release, but will then be a few hours ahead of the various time zones in the Americas. So basically, exercise caution throughout the day on February 24th if you don't want to see spoilers, and of course try to be courteous and mindful of what you put online once the game unlocks in your region.

Also worth noting is that these details refer to digital releases of the game only. While all editions of the game nominally become available at midnight on release day, physical copies will in practice be made available as soon as is feasibly possible at the discretion of the retailer you're buying from.

Can I preload Elden Ring?

Elden Ring preloads are currently only available for players who have pre-ordered the game (either digitally or physically) on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. Preloads for physical copies can be managed through the Xbox App on mobile devices.

PC and PlayStation owners do not currently have the option to preload, though again, we'll update this page with more information as we learn it. PC owners can, however, prepare for the game's release by downloading Nvidia's Game Ready Driver with tailored support for Elden Ring, which is available now.

What is the file size for Elden Ring?

We don't currently have firm details on the Elden Ring file size for PC, but we can confirm that the system requirements call for at least 60GB of free space, which is surprisingly lightweight for a AAA game.

For some indication of the actual file size, we can turn to the information that's already out there regarding console releases. Preloading the game on Xbox reveals its size on that platform to be 49GB. Reportedly, the file size on PlayStation will be closer to 45GB. However, it's worth noting that neither of these take a potential day one patch into account.

Here at RPS we've got loads of Elden Ring coverage planned, plus other Souls Week goodies, so be sure to stay tuned for all your Elden Ring needs! In the meantime, to whet your appetite, have a read of Ed's thoughts after previewing the first six hours of Elden Ring.