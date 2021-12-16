The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale started today, with lots of discounts and that but more importantly: 15 days of free video games. They're starting with one that I'm certainly curious enough to play for free but not buy: Shenmue 3. Yeah gwan, I'll grab that. Epic are also going wild with coupons again, giving a £10 (or $10) coupon on every game you buy which costs at least £13.99 (or $14.99). Given Epic's habit of paying for timed exclusives, they do have discounts on some games you'll not get elsewhere, or at least not with those vouchers.

For starters, hit Epic for free Shenmue 3. Our Shenmue 3 review called it "an often boring and sometimes brilliant game, where the brilliance depends on the boredom," which is a thing to be curious about alright.

Follow their free games page for the daily giveaways, which are refreshed at 4pm GMT. They're giving away some trinkets for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Warframe. Plus, coupons make many games on sale even cheaper.

"Every full game you buy over the cost of $14.99 will receive a $10 off coupon applied at checkout, with no limit on how many games you can purchase," Epic's announcement explains. "That means that no matter how many games are in your shopping cart, at least up to the 50 item transaction cap, any that cost over $14.99 after a sale discount has been applied will have an additional $10 off coupon applied. If you were to buy ten full games at exactly $14.99 each, your coupons would stack to $100 off your current purchases. You can do this as many times as you’d like. The coupons are limitless until the sale ends."

Hit Epic's Holiday Sale listing for all of the discounts. For folks not in the UK or US, their coupon page has details on the discounts and thresholds in other currencies.

The sale (and giveaways) end on the 6th of January, 2022. Sorry, that must be a typo, surely they mean 2020.

Disclosure: Oh hey, I guess that announcement post was co-written by sometimes-RPS freelancer Craig Pearson? Alright!