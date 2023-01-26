Which are the best nails in Forspoken? If Forspoken has just one truly original and cool idea, it's surely the use of protagonist Frey's nail art to grant combat buffs and other unique benefits. Sod applying a new plate armour that's a 5% darker shade of tarnished silver than the old one. In this high fantasy setting, we're painting our nails with magical sigils, and I love it.

Frey's nails are more than just pretty accessories though, since each design has its own effects. They're a key component of Frey's gear, and so it's a good idea to know how best to use them to optimise her loadout. On this page, we'll go over all the nail designs in Forspoken, along with detailing how to apply them and how to unlock more.

List of Forspoken nail designs

Below are all the nail art designs we've seen so far in Forspoken:

Design name Effects Crafting resources Unlock conditions Aftershock Killer blows generate a shockwave

All spell damage +2% Lambent Cluster x1 Unlocked during Chapter 5 Amped General damage boost when there are lots of enemies around

Frey spell damage +5% Fervid Bloom x1 Ruins of Calme completion reward Beaucoup Surge Magic recharge rate boost based on the number of spells you have learned

All damage -5% Lucid Cluster x1 Ruins of Alda completion reward Blessed Improved critical hit rate

All spell damage +2% Fervid Cluster x2 Chichek Village completion reward Blue Flash Attack spells charge more quickly

All damage -5% Welkin Cluster x1 Unlocked during Chapter 3 Bounce Healing Draughts recover more health

All damage -5% Welkin Bloom x1 Brome Guild completion reward Clutch Healing item effect boost when health is low

All spell damage +2% Leaden Cluster x2 Reeve Village completion reward Dig Deep Improved Surge Magic recharge rate

All damage -5% Lucid Cluster x1 Wielki Fort completion reward Escalate Enables Killer Blows to be chained together in a combo

All spell damage +2% Lucid Cluster x1 Ruins of Koshish completion reward Fatale Makes it easier to knock enemies to the ground. Scales with Frey's learned spells. Leaden Bloom x1 Rock Beds completion reward Flaunt General damage boost when your health is high

All spell damage +2% Welkin Bloom x1 Gabb Fort completion reward Frostbite Top-level Attack magic can freeze enemies in place

Prav spell damage +5% Leaden Bloom x1 Sestina Fort completion reward Grit General damage boost when you are low on health

All spell damage +2% Lambent Cluster x2 Plateau Hollow completion reward Heavy Debuffs from Prav's spells last longer

Prav spell damage +5% Leaden Bloom x1 Perle Village completion reward Honor Damage boost based on the number of Prav's spells you have learned

Prav spell damage +5% Leaden Bloom x1 The Boneyard completion reward Hope Damage boosted based on the number of Frey spells you have learned

Frey spell damage +5% Welkin Bloom x1 Chahiye Fort completion reward Ignite Top-level attack magic can set enemies on fire

Sila spell damage +5% Fervid Cluster x2 Ruins of Zelenina completion reward Ill Debuffs from Frey-Specific spells last longer

Frey spell Damage +5% Welkin Cluster x1 Kloros Guild completion reward Jet Support Magic recharge boost

Frey spell damage +5% Lambent Bloom x1 Ruins of Sommay completion reward Lit Healing Draughts recover more health when your health is low

All spell damage +2% Welkin Cluster x2 Reeve Village completion reward Nightshade Top-level Attack magic can poison enemies

All damage -5% Leaden Cluster x2 Ruins of Lepsi completion reward On Point Top-Level attacks deal more damage

Frey spell damage +5% Lambent Cluster x2 Abandoned Merchant Convoy completion reward Overclock N/A N/A PC pre-order bonus Passion Damage boost based on the number of Sila's spells you have learned

Sila spell damage +5% Fervid Bloom x1 Optima Fort completion reward Savage General damage boost based on the number of spells you have learned

All spell damage +2% Lucid Bloom x1 Uprii Village completion reward Slay Support Magic deals more damage when Surge Magic is fully charged

Frey spell damage +5% Welkin Cluster x2 Xenos Guild completion reward Spectrum Critical hit rate boost based on the number of spells you have learned

All spell damage +2% Lambent Bloom x1 The Sunken Lands completion reward Tease Debuffs from Olas's spells last longer

Olas spell damage +5% Lambent Bloom x1 Ruins of Terharnaa completion reward Trigger Happy N/A N/A PS5 pre-order bonus Twisted Debuffs from Sila's spells last longer

Sila spell damage +5% Fervid Cluster x2 Ruins of Eskii completion reward Wired Top-Level attack magic can electrocute enemies

Olas spell damage +5% Welkin Cluster x2 Biichu Village completion reward Wisdom Damage boost based on the number of Olas spells you have learned

Olas spell damage +5% Lambent Bloom x1 Laayak Fort completion reward

There are two sets of pre-order bonus nail designs in Forspoken: "Overclock" (for those who pre-ordered the game on PC) and "Trigger Happy" (for PS5 pre-order owners). However, unlike other nail designs in the game, these don't confer any special benefits or require any crafting materials to apply, and are purely cosmetic. Kind of like normal nail art, if you will.

Best early game nail designs in Forspoken

There are a couple of strong contenders for the best early game nails in Forspoken, and since you can apply different nail designs to both of Frey's hands, they make for a good offensive/defensive combo when applied together.

To improve Frey's defensive capabilities as much as possible, you'll want the Clutch nails. These boost the effectiveness of healing items when Frey's health is low, and can therefore be very useful in getting her out of a tight spot in combat.

On the (literal) other hand, Frey's offensive abilities are boosted by the Slay nails. These increase the damage dealt by Support-type spells when the magic for Surge-type spells is fully charged. Since you'll almost certainly be using Support spells more frequently, this is a great way to up Frey's damage output in most situations.

How to apply nail designs in Forspoken

To change Frey's nail design, go to the game menu and access the Nails tab. From here, you can apply nail art to Frey's left and right hands — and yes, you can have different designs on each hand, allowing you to apply two sets of buffs and benefits at once.

Just be aware that painting Frey's nails requires crafting resources, and you'll need to spend those resources again every time you reapply a particular design after switching to something else.

How to get more nail designs in Forspoken

You can increase your nail design options (as well as other types of gear in Forspoken) by undertaking various combat challenges around the world of Athia. On the map, these short, informal side-quests will be denoted by a pink hand symbol, indicating that they're a source of new nail designs.

Now that the manicure is all taken care of, it's time to start thinking about the rest of the gear you want to complete that New-York-gal-in-an-isekai-world look for Frey. Check out our guides to the best necklaces in Forspoken and the best cloaks in Forspoken for more fashion-slash-loadout tips.