All Forspoken nail designs: Every nail art design in Forspoken and its effects
How to change nail designs in Forspoken, how to get more designs, and the best nails to apply
Which are the best nails in Forspoken? If Forspoken has just one truly original and cool idea, it's surely the use of protagonist Frey's nail art to grant combat buffs and other unique benefits. Sod applying a new plate armour that's a 5% darker shade of tarnished silver than the old one. In this high fantasy setting, we're painting our nails with magical sigils, and I love it.
Frey's nails are more than just pretty accessories though, since each design has its own effects. They're a key component of Frey's gear, and so it's a good idea to know how best to use them to optimise her loadout. On this page, we'll go over all the nail designs in Forspoken, along with detailing how to apply them and how to unlock more.
List of Forspoken nail designs
Below are all the nail art designs we've seen so far in Forspoken:
|Design name
|Effects
|Crafting resources
|Unlock conditions
|Aftershock
|
|Lambent Cluster x1
|Unlocked during Chapter 5
|Amped
|
|Fervid Bloom x1
|Ruins of Calme completion reward
|Beaucoup
|
|Lucid Cluster x1
|Ruins of Alda completion reward
|Blessed
|
|Fervid Cluster x2
|Chichek Village completion reward
|Blue Flash
|
|Welkin Cluster x1
|Unlocked during Chapter 3
|Bounce
|
|Welkin Bloom x1
|Brome Guild completion reward
|Clutch
|
|Leaden Cluster x2
|Reeve Village completion reward
|Dig Deep
|
|Lucid Cluster x1
|Wielki Fort completion reward
|Escalate
|
|Lucid Cluster x1
|Ruins of Koshish completion reward
|Fatale
|Makes it easier to knock enemies to the ground. Scales with Frey's learned spells.
|Leaden Bloom x1
|Rock Beds completion reward
|Flaunt
|
|Welkin Bloom x1
|Gabb Fort completion reward
|Frostbite
|
|Leaden Bloom x1
|Sestina Fort completion reward
|Grit
|
|Lambent Cluster x2
|Plateau Hollow completion reward
|Heavy
|
|Leaden Bloom x1
|Perle Village completion reward
|Honor
|
|Leaden Bloom x1
|The Boneyard completion reward
|Hope
|
|Welkin Bloom x1
|Chahiye Fort completion reward
|Ignite
|
|Fervid Cluster x2
|Ruins of Zelenina completion reward
|Ill
|
|Welkin Cluster x1
|Kloros Guild completion reward
|Jet
|
|Lambent Bloom x1
|Ruins of Sommay completion reward
|Lit
|
|Welkin Cluster x2
|Reeve Village completion reward
|Nightshade
|
|Leaden Cluster x2
|Ruins of Lepsi completion reward
|On Point
|
|Lambent Cluster x2
|Abandoned Merchant Convoy completion reward
|Overclock
|N/A
|N/A
|PC pre-order bonus
|Passion
|
|Fervid Bloom x1
|Optima Fort completion reward
|Savage
|
|Lucid Bloom x1
|Uprii Village completion reward
|Slay
|
|Welkin Cluster x2
|Xenos Guild completion reward
|Spectrum
|
|Lambent Bloom x1
|The Sunken Lands completion reward
|Tease
|
|Lambent Bloom x1
|Ruins of Terharnaa completion reward
|Trigger Happy
|N/A
|N/A
|PS5 pre-order bonus
|Twisted
|
|Fervid Cluster x2
|Ruins of Eskii completion reward
|Wired
|
|Welkin Cluster x2
|Biichu Village completion reward
|Wisdom
|
|Lambent Bloom x1
|Laayak Fort completion reward
There are two sets of pre-order bonus nail designs in Forspoken: "Overclock" (for those who pre-ordered the game on PC) and "Trigger Happy" (for PS5 pre-order owners). However, unlike other nail designs in the game, these don't confer any special benefits or require any crafting materials to apply, and are purely cosmetic. Kind of like normal nail art, if you will.
Best early game nail designs in Forspoken
There are a couple of strong contenders for the best early game nails in Forspoken, and since you can apply different nail designs to both of Frey's hands, they make for a good offensive/defensive combo when applied together.
To improve Frey's defensive capabilities as much as possible, you'll want the Clutch nails. These boost the effectiveness of healing items when Frey's health is low, and can therefore be very useful in getting her out of a tight spot in combat.
On the (literal) other hand, Frey's offensive abilities are boosted by the Slay nails. These increase the damage dealt by Support-type spells when the magic for Surge-type spells is fully charged. Since you'll almost certainly be using Support spells more frequently, this is a great way to up Frey's damage output in most situations.
How to apply nail designs in Forspoken
To change Frey's nail design, go to the game menu and access the Nails tab. From here, you can apply nail art to Frey's left and right hands — and yes, you can have different designs on each hand, allowing you to apply two sets of buffs and benefits at once.
Just be aware that painting Frey's nails requires crafting resources, and you'll need to spend those resources again every time you reapply a particular design after switching to something else.
How to get more nail designs in Forspoken
You can increase your nail design options (as well as other types of gear in Forspoken) by undertaking various combat challenges around the world of Athia. On the map, these short, informal side-quests will be denoted by a pink hand symbol, indicating that they're a source of new nail designs.
Now that the manicure is all taken care of, it's time to start thinking about the rest of the gear you want to complete that New-York-gal-in-an-isekai-world look for Frey. Check out our guides to the best necklaces in Forspoken and the best cloaks in Forspoken for more fashion-slash-loadout tips.