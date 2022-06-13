Want to know how to get all of Ningguang’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? During Ningguang’s Hangout Event, you’ll help schedule a day for the wealthy Ningguang as her secretaries prepare for an event. You'll have the opportunity to choose to spend a productive day with Ningguang or completely slack off, though any of the paths lead to interesting outcomes.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Ningguang’s Hangout Event, Act I: The Jade Chamber’s Returning Guest, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Ningguang’s Hangout Event

Ningguang’s Hangout Event, Act I: The Jade Chamber’s Returning Guest, can be unlocked as soon as you’ve completed a few prerequisites. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re at Adventure Rank 28 or higher. If you haven’t quite hit AR 28 yet, no worries — you'll be able to get there in no time with the help of our Adventure Rank guide.

You’ll also need to complete the Interlude Chapter: Act I - The Crane Returns on the Wind quest, so make sure to check your progress through the Quests menu. Finally, you’ll need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Ningguang’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the quest. You’ll also be able to redo the Hangout Event starting from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

The stakes for Ningguang’s Hangout Event are notably low, and most dialogue choices won’t affect the outcome or your heart level. With that being said, the choices listed for the endings below will matter.

Ningguang Hangout Ending #1 — While the View Remains Good

In this ending, you’ll play with the kids of Liyue Harbor after shutting down a scheme. Ready to do some investigating (and babysitting)? Follow the choices below (and skip to a checkpoint if you’ve already unlocked any to save some sweet time):

During Scheduling the Day , resolve to work hard by choosing “(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.)”

, resolve to work hard by choosing “(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.)” During The Grand Banquet, reassure Ningguang by saying “Don't worry about them. They're very capable.”

Ningguang Hangout Ending #2 — The Weight of a Collection

This ending follows a similar path to the last one, though you’ll change your plans for the day and end up attending the auction alongside Ningguang instead. If you’re ready to make some very excessive bids, follow the route below:

During Scheduling the Day , set your intention for the day and select “(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.)”

, set your intention for the day and select “(Alright. Time to make a serious effort.)” During The Grand Banquet, resolve to go check in on Ningguang’s secretaries by saying “Well, we have time to go and check up on them if you want.”

Ningguang Hangout Ending #3 — Unchanging Will

In this path, you’ll talk with Ningguang about the Jade Chamber’s fate after helping her indulge in a hobby. To get this ending, follow the choices below and skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints if you’ve unlocked them:

During Scheduling the Day , resolve to slack off by picking “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)”

, resolve to slack off by picking “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)” During Time Off, make plans with Ningguang by selecting “Let's do something you never normally have time for.”

Ningguang Hangout Ending #4 — Fortunes Shared

In this ending, you’ll enjoy a simple meal with Ningguang while reliving her life before wealth. If you’re in the mood for some fishing, follow the choices below (and skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints if available):

During Scheduling the Day , choose to take the day off by selecting “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)”

, choose to take the day off by selecting “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)” During Time Off , pick “Let's do something you never have the opportunity to do.”

, pick “Let's do something you never have the opportunity to do.” When selecting your plans for the day, choose “Let’s start at the bottom of the ladder.”

As a nice little bonus, if you succeed in catching all of the fish, you’ll get the You've Got to Have Reserves achievement.

Ningguang Hangout Ending #5 — Feint and Riposte

During this ending, you and Ningguang will solve a small mystery after attempting to work at the Northland Bank. Ready to figure out a tiny Liyue mystery? Follow the choices below and skip ahead to any of the checkpoints if possible.

During Scheduling the Day , clear Ningguang’s plans by picking “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)”

, clear Ningguang’s plans by picking “(Alright. Time to avoid anything too complicated.)” During Time Off , select “Let's do something you never have the opportunity to do.”

, select “Let's do something you never have the opportunity to do.” Choose your job for the day by saying “Let's go and find some work at Northland Bank.”

You’ll have to choose the correct Suspicious Person who’s watching Ningguang. The correct person is the blonde man staring over at the water, seen below.

You’ll get the Overprotectiveness achievement for completing this task correctly, so choose carefully!

Ningguang hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and bonus Primogems for every other new ending!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Ningguang’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Prosperity 2 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 3 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Qiankun Mora Meats 4 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 5 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Prosperity

You’ll also get the Megrez's Companion Star achievement for completing all of these endings. Nice!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Ningguang’s Hangout endings! If you’ve got Ningguang's powers (and money) on your side, head to our best Ningguang build guide to find the best ways to utilize her in a team. Or, if you’re just completing Ningguang’s Hangout Event for the Primogems in an attempt to match her wealth, earn some more by heading to our codes guide!