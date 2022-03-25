Want to know how to get all of Noelle's Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? If you’ve gotten anywhere past the tutorial of Genshin, chances are you’re acquainted with Noelle, who most players add to their teams early on in the game. However, there’s a lot more to learn about Mondstadt’s quiet knight, and you can do that by spending a day alongside her as she trains to become a Knight of Favonius. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Noelle’s first Hangout Event, Chivalric Training, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Noelle’s Hangout Event

Noelle’s Hangout Event, Act I: Chivalric Training, can be unlocked at Adventure Rank 26. You’ll also have to finish Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom, which is a part of the Archon Quests. Once you’ve hit the required level and caught up on all your quests, you’ll also need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Noelle’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the event. You’ll also be able to redo events from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

If you’re looking to unlock Act II of Noelle’s Hangout Event (or if you're just eager to get every possible outcome with Noelle), you’ll need to complete all of the following endings beforehand:

Noelle Hangout Ending #1 — A Cold Reception

In this ending, you’ll send a scheming stranger away from Mondstadt after showing him around with the naive Noelle. If you’ve unlocked the quest, feel free to skip to Guest From Afar or any of the preceding checkpoints like All of Life Is Training to save some time. Otherwise, follow all of these steps:

During Chivalric Training , select “You know… it’s okay not to be a knight.”

, select “You know… it’s okay not to be a knight.” Choose “No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time.”

Say “The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks.”

Pick “Think of every small task as a kind of training” and then follow Noelle.

During The Art of Hospitality , let Noelle take charge by saying “Leave it to Noelle. She can take care of the situation.”

, let Noelle take charge by saying “Leave it to Noelle. She can take care of the situation.” Tell Alois that his drink at Angel’s Share is “...Made especially for you.”

Select “Easier to obtain?”

Say “This one was made especially for you” once again.

Ask Noelle if she has anything else on the itinerary.

Say “She’s a future Knight of Favonius.”

Choose “Allow me.”

Send Alois away by saying “If you understand, then nothing needs to be said.”

Tell Noelle “He had a sinister plot, so I drove him away.”

Noelle Hangout Ending #2 — Goodbye, Miss Maid!

In this ending, you’ll be tasked with showing a stranger around Mondstadt with the help of Noelle, who’s on a mission to provide the best possible treatment. This ending follows mostly the same path as the previous, so if you’ve already completed that one, you’ll be able to skip ahead to the Guest From Afar checkpoint to save time. Otherwise, follow the steps below:

During Chivalric Training , say “You know… it’s okay not to be a knight.”

, say “You know… it’s okay not to be a knight.” Then say “No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time.”

Reassure Noelle by saying “The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks.”

Select “Think of every small task as a kind of training” and then follow Noelle.

During The Art of Hospitality , take things into your own hands by saying “I’ll keep an eye on him. Nothing bad will happen.”

, take things into your own hands by saying “I’ll keep an eye on him. Nothing bad will happen.” Say “It’s just Noelle’s way of showing hospitality.”

Ask Alois “Brewing process?”

Say “It’s just Noelle’s way of showing hospitality” once again.

Then, ask Noelle if she has anything else on the itinerary.

Tell Alois that Noelle is a maid of the Knights of Favonius.

Finally, say “But at least the problem seems to be solved.”

Noelle Hangout Ending #3 — A Defender’s Will Is Their Strength

In this ending, you’ll watch as Noelle defends an adventurer during her training, showcasing her kindness. To reach this ending, follow these steps (or skip ahead to any of the following quests if you’re in a rush):

During Chivalric Training , ask “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?”

, ask “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” Kick off your training by selecting “Of course, where do you want to start?”

Ask “Knightly Exercises?”

Tell Noelle “What you lack is strength!”

During Noelle’s Strength , ask “Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?”

, ask “Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?” Choose “Noelle, you’ve always worked as a maid in Mondstadt, right?”

Say “You could start by training in the areas around Mondstadt.”

During Live Practice , reassure Noelle by saying “It is precisely because the power of a single knight is limited that the Knights of Favonius was formed. Don’t you think?”

, reassure Noelle by saying “It is precisely because the power of a single knight is limited that the Knights of Favonius was formed. Don’t you think?” Say “We were quite far away.”

Praise Noelle by saying “You’ve gotten stronger.”

Pick “The intention was different.”

Noelle Hangout Ending #4 — A Maid Above Ground

In this ending, Noelle steps out of her usual maidlike duties to take on some foes while mining. To get this ending, feel free to skip ahead to any of the mentioned checkpoint quests. Otherwise, follow all of these steps:

During Chivalric Training , ask Noelle “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?”

, ask Noelle “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” Ask “Of course, where do you want to start?”

Choose “Knightly Exercises?”

Tell Noelle “What you lack is strength!”

Contrary to the quest’s name, during Noelle’s Strength , tell Noelle “Because… you still need more strength!”

, tell Noelle “Because… you still need more strength!” During Strength Training , pick “No.”

, pick “No.” Select “Your strength blew me away!”

Noelle Hangout Ending #5 — A Conundrum Called Love

During this ending, you’ll peruse Mondstadt’s library alongside Noelle in search of books about love. If you’re in the mood for a library visit, feel free to skip to any of the quest’s checkpoints or follow the steps below:

During Chivalric Training , select “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?”

, select “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” Ask Noelle “Of course, where do you want to start?”

Select “Knightly Exercises?”

Tell Noelle “What you lack is rest.”

Back up your statement by saying “Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train to your maximum ability.”

Change your plans by choosing “And speaking of tea, let’s have some!”

During Fleeting Leisure , say “I’ll certainly do my best…”

, say “I’ll certainly do my best…” Say “...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him…”

Pick “It shouldn’t matter, it’s the thought that counts.”

During Gift and Intent , say “But now’s not the best time to disturb them…”

, say “But now’s not the best time to disturb them…” Choose “No whipping anything up…”

Noelle Hangout Ending #6 — Whisper of the Paper Rose

During this ending, which is widely thought to be the best of this Hangout Event, you’ll relax in Windrise with Noelle while discussing the meaning of roses. You'll also have succesfully helped out Beatrice, who's desperately in need of advice. If you’ve already done Noelle’s Hangout Event, you’ll be able to skip ahead to any of the quests mentioned below to save some precious time. Otherwise, follow all of the steps below:

During Chivalric Training , ask Noelle “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?

, ask Noelle “The Knights of Favonius have… maids? Select “Of course, where do you want to start?”

Pick “Knightly Exercises?”

Say “What you lack is rest.”

Encourage Noelle by saying “Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train to your maximum ability.”

Pick “And speaking of tea, let’s have some!”

During Fleeting Leisure , say “I’ll certainly do my best…”

, say “I’ll certainly do my best…” Select “...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him…”

Say “Gifts convey our intentions, we should choose carefully.”

During Gift And Intent, lead Bea to her destination by picking “Cape Oath.”

Noelle Hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be properly rewarded with some gifts (and occasionally Primogems!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Noelle’s first Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 5 Lighter-Than-Air Pancakes 2 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Resistance 3 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 4 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Lighter-Than-Air Pancakes 5 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 6 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Resistance

That's all the info we've got on Noelle's Hangout endings!