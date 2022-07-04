Want to know how to get all of Yun Jin’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? During Yun Jin's Hangout Event, you'll have the chance to spend a day alongside the Liyue star. You can choose to help guide Yun Jin through some PR activities or spend the day away from work, though both routes have pretty entertaining endings.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Yun Jin’s Hangout Event, Act I: A Song That Knows Grace, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Yun Jin’s Hangout Event

Yun Jin’s Hangout Event, Act I: A Song That Knows Grace, can be unlocked as soon as you’ve completed a few prerequisites. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re at Adventure Rank 28 or higher. If you haven’t quite hit AR 28 yet, no worries — we’ve compiled the best ways to boost your level in our Adventure Rank guide.

You’ll also need to complete the Interlude Chapter: Act I - The Crane Returns on the Wind quest, so make sure to check your progress through the Quests menu. Finally, you’ll need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Yun Jin’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the quest. You’ll also be able to redo the Hangout Event starting from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

Yun Jin Hangout Ending #1 — A Shame That the Road is Rocky

During this route, you and Yun Jin will take on an unexpected interview, though it won’t go quite as well as you might have hoped. If you’re ready to subject Yun Jin to some awkwardness, follow the steps below and skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints to save time if possible.

During Crisis Averted…? pick “Ultimately, safety should come first…”

pick “Ultimately, safety should come first…” During Guests from The Steambird , say “Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them.”

, say “Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them.” During Suspicious Trails, you’ll have to intentionally get caught by the journalists while trying to be sneaky.

Yun Jin Hangout Ending #2 — And Few Friends You Shall Find

In this ending, you and Yun Jin will shut down a scheming editor while helping an aspiring journalist after an interview goes awry. Ready to fight for journalistic integrity? Follow the steps below (and skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints if you’ve unlocked them to save some time).

During Crisis Averted…? select “Ultimately, safety should come first…”

select “Ultimately, safety should come first…” During Guests from The Steambird , say “Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them.”

, say “Make the most of it. You may as well talk to them.” During Suspicious Trails , make sure not to get caught by Boyi and Shiyun or you’ll be sent to Ending #1. You can make sure you’re sneaky enough by watching the meter with the eye symbol — don’t step out into the open long enough to let this meter fill up.

, make sure not to get caught by Boyi and Shiyun or you’ll be sent to Ending #1. You can make sure you’re sneaky enough by watching the meter with the eye symbol — don’t step out into the open long enough to let this meter fill up. During A Strict Contract, pick “(I should stay hidden for now and check in with Yun Jin.)”

Yun Jin Hangout Ending #3 — Brought Together by Common Interests

In this ending, you’ll spend time getting to know Yun Jin’s playful side and take some pictures together. You’ll also get the May This Moment Be Made to Last achievement for finishing this one up! If this ending sounds like your cup of tea, follow the steps below and skip ahead to any of the checkpoints if you’ve unlocked them to save some time.

During Crisis Averted…? say “Ultimately, safety should come first…”

say “Ultimately, safety should come first…” During Guests from The Steambird , choose the careful option and say “Let’s play it safe and book the interview in with your manager.”

, choose the careful option and say “Let’s play it safe and book the interview in with your manager.” During On Stage and Behind the Scenes, say “That’s a shame. Your offstage personality is definitely the cuter one.”

Yun Jin Hangout Ending #4 — A Souvenir Without Sentiment is of Little Worth

In this ending, you’ll also spend time alongside Yun Jin, though the evening will come to a disappointing close due to your decision to end up with a meaningless memento. If you’re still interested in going through this slightly painful encounter, follow the steps below (and skip to any of the checkpoints if you’d like to save time).

During Crisis Averted…? say “Ultimately, safety should come first…”

say “Ultimately, safety should come first…” During Guests from The Steambird , pick “Let’s play it safe and book the interview in with your manager.”

, pick “Let’s play it safe and book the interview in with your manager.” During On Stage and Behind the Scenes, say “Your onstage persona is more striking. That’s unavoidable.”

Yun Jin Hangout Ending #5 — The Cast Contemplates the Play's Meaning

In this easily followed route, you’ll spontaneously attend one of Yun Jin’s acting classes in the wild. Ready to practice your acting skills? Follow the single step below (and skip ahead to the Crisis Averted…? checkpoint if you’ve already done this quest).

During Crisis Averted…? pick “You made a good point, Yun Jin…”

Yun Jin hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and bonus Primogems for every other new ending!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Yun Jin’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Diligence 2 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 3 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Cloud Shrouded-Jades 4 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 5 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Diligence

You’ll also get the Lingering Song achievement for completing all of these endings. Nice!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Yun Jin’s Hangout endings! If you're looking to add Yun Jin to your team after her Hangout Event, head to our best Yun Jin build guide to find the best ways to utilize her in a team. Or, if you're looking to celebrate your newly completed Hangout Event with some Primogems, head to our codes guide!