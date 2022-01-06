Genshin Impact's version 2.4 is out, adding a misty new realm

I'm not a huge fan of anime character art, but I could soak in the environment art of Genshin Impact all day long. There are plenty of pretty sights to see in the trailer for version 2.4, the latest update to add a new area, new characters and new weapons to the action-adventure gacha game.

Version 2.4 launched yesterday, and the game should offer the option to update when you open the launcher.

The new area is Enkanomlya, which exists underground and is entered via a deep pool in Inazuma. You need to be adventure rank 30 to access it. It's a good example of what Genshin does well, wringing atmosphere out of relatively simple building blocks. The whole of Enkanomlya seems coated in fog and lit in cool blues by glowing plants. And of course there's tall things to climb and leap off.

As a gacha game, the bigger new addition is arguably the new characters. There's Shenhe, a 5-star Cryo character, and Yun Jin, a 4-star Geo character, both of whom fight with a Polearm. The update also adds, yes, a new 5-star polearm, plus new main story quests, outfits and recipes.

You can read the full update notes for a more comprehensive description of the characters, as well as a lengthy list of everything else new and changed. Or if you're already playing the update, check out our Shenhe build and Yun Jin build guides. The RPS guides team doesn't hang about.