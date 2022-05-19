Get a 27-in 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for $240 after an Amazon discount

Normally you'd expect to pay $300 for a good 1440p 165Hz monitor, but today at Amazon you can pick up the Pixio PX277 Prime for $240 after a $20 coupon. Pixio is known for their great value monitors, and this model is one of the best options they've got, competitive with some of the best gaming monitors on the market.

27 inches. 2560x1440. 165Hz. That's what I call the 'sweet spot' for PC gaming right now, because it offers an upgrade over your standard 24-in 1080p 60Hz screen in three dimensions: size, sharpness and responsiveness. You don't need a massively powerful PC to drive this monitor either, as you should be able to enjoy slower-paced games at 1440p 60fps or esports titles at the full 1440p 165Hz. If your CPU and GPU are recent mid-range or better models though, then you ought to be able to make full use of the screen even in AAA games.

This is an IPS screen, so you get the usual IPS advantages: wide viewing angles, accurate colours and good pixel response times. This isn't a Nano IPS panel, which offers a wider colour gamut and TN-like motion handling, but it's still a modern IPS and delivers a good all-around experience. HDR is also supported, although with a 350 nit peak brightness you won't get the sort of impactful highlights that make HDR really worthwhile on PC. Finally, the monitor is also FreeSync/G-Sync Compatible, so you can enjoy tear-free and judder-free visuals without the traditional input lag penalty of v-sync, no matter whether you have an AMD or Nvidia graphics card.

If you were looking to spend a little bit more, I'd recommend having a look at some of our recommendations linked above, or potentially consider the LG 27GL850 or Dell S2721DGF. We've covered both models before when they've approached the $300/£300 mark, and these offer better motion handling, better ergonomics and a wider colour gamut thanks to their more recent panel technology.

I hope this write-up was helpful! Thanks for joining me and we'll catch you again next time.