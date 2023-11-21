Black Friday 2023

Get almost half price off the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless keyboard for Black Friday

Grab the best wireless keyboard at a serious discount.

Rick Lane
Rick Lane Contributor
Published on

Let's face it, wires are a necessary evil at best, and we should strive to avoid them as much as possible. They get tangled, they trip you up, and they're generally a nuisance. No wonder Darth Vader was grumpy all the time. He was full of wires.

Few manufacturers understand this better than Logitech, whose G915 Lightspeed Wireless keyboard has been the ideal way to type without tethers for years. It combines a slim yet robust build quality with wonderfully tactile keys, incredibly fast response times, respectable battery life, and a truly standout volume wheel. Perhaps for that reason, the G915 Lightspeed has also maintained its lofty price point, with an RRP of around £220. But as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can currently grab the best wireless keyboard for almost half price. It's currently available for £125 in the UK, and $160 in the US, which is 46% and 36% off respectively.

UK deals:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £125 from Amazon UK (was £220)

US deals:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - $160 from Amazon US (was $250)

Katharine described the G915 Lightspeed Wireless "probably the loveliest keyboard I've ever used" in her review. So that's a good price for a genuinely fantastic keyboard. It also puts you one step further away from becoming a wire-filled Sith lord, which is always a bonus.

For all our top picks of the Black Friday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware, right up to the day itself on November 24th (and Cyber Monday on November 27th).

About the Author
Rick Lane

Rick Lane

Contributor

Rick snuck into his dad's office to play Doom when he was six and has been obsessed with PC gaming ever since. A freelance journalist since 2008, he's contributed to RPS since 2014. He loves shooters, survival games, and anything to do with VR. If you ask him about immersive sims, expect to be there for a while.

