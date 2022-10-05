Get the Dell S2721DGFA 27-in 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for £268

Over at Eurogamer, I kind of have a thing for LG's Fast IPS screens. This tech combines the best feature of TN panels - their incredibly fast pixel response times - with the traditional advantages of an IPS screen, namely gorgeous colours and wide viewing angles. These screens pop up in LG's 27GL850 and 27GL83A monitors, but are also used in Dell's even better S2721DGFA - and it's this monitor that's on sale today. With a code available here, you can take an extra £30 off a model that's already seen an £80 discount, dropping the price from £380 to £268 - an incredible deal for a monitor of this specification. I used the code $6ZZXZWLF0WV7D, but your code is likely to be different!

So what is this specification? Well, the S2721DGFA exists right at the sweet spot for gaming monitors too, with a 27-inch screen size, 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. This spec is good because it's not too hard to drive, even with a mid-range gaming PC, but you still get a noticeable increase in clarity and fluidity compared to your standard 1080p 60Hz monitors. And with the Fast IPS screen that I was talking about earlier, you have a monitor that's equally well-suited to fast-paced, competitive shooters as it is slower-paced and more atmospheric games from a wide range of genres.

I have gone on about the Dell S2721DGFA a few times now, so I'll link to those previous posts so you can find out a little bit more about this monitor - and see how much it used to cost too! Suffice it to say, if you have a look at some reviews you'll see that I'm far from the only fan of this model, so I hope this deal is useful to you! Thanks for joining me once again and I'll see you tomorrow for more deals.

