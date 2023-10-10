Grab the fastest gaming SSD RPS has ever tested for its lowest ever price (in the US only!)

Samsung's 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is the fastest gaming drive we've ever tested - faster even than the Crucial T700, a PCIe 5.0 SSD. And unlike that SSD, the 990 Pro works on a wide range of PCs and even the PS5, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

In fact, today it's down to $129.99 for a 2TB Heatsink model on Amazon as part of the firm's Big Deal Days, which is a pretty sweet offer - albeit one restricted sadly to Prime customers.

The Samsung 990 Pro's stats don't tell the whole story, but they are some pretty fascinating speeds and feeds so let's start there. The 990 Pro's sequential maximum is 7450MB/s for reads and 6900MB/s for writes; higher figures than any other drive on the market and rubbing right against the limit of the PCIe 4.0 interface. Its random read speeds, a better indicator of game loading time performance, is even more off the charts - up to 1.4M IOPS reads and an even greater 1.55M IOPS for random writes. That blows even the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs out of the water, and is double many RPS-recommended PCIe 4.0 SSDs. In short, for ultimate performance, the Samsung 990 Pro is as good as it gets.

This heatsink model is particularly potent, offering as it does drop-in compatibility for the PlayStation 5 game console. Installing the drive is the work of a few minutes, and after that you'll have four times the available space, as you go from the default 0.66TB to 2.66TB - a game-changing upgrade. Of course, the heatsink also works brilliantly on PC, particularly in smaller cases where airflow over the M.2 NVMe slots may not be quite ideal. The idea is that by dissipating heat away from the drive, it can retain its higher performance for much longer.

So: $130 for a 2TB SSD is pretty good, especially when that SSD is the fastest SSD we've ever tested and it comes in its premium heatsink edition. I'd order two of these if I was in the US, but as I'm in the UK all I can do is let you know about this cracker of a deal.

