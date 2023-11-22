Grab the Razer Basilisk V3 for over 40% off this Black Friday

Nothing is more crucial to the feel of PC gaming than a good mouse. Modern consoles might be able to provide great visuals and a wide library of games (though still both inferior to the PC) but no controller can match the precision and reactivity of your keyboard's smaller, nimbler sidekick. Whether you're playing fast-paced RTS' like StarCraft 2 or twitchy shooters like Apex Legends, a great mouse can be the difference between virtual life and death. And for Black Friday, one of the very best gaming mice is going cheap, rather than squeak.

The Razer Basilisk V3 has just about everything you could possibly want in a gaming mouse. A maximum DPI of 26,000, 11 programmable buttons, customisable RGB lighting, and most interestingly of all, a mousewheel that lets you switch between standard scrolling and free-wheeling. "The Basilisk V3's multitalented wheel feels like more of a genuine quality-of-life improvement, as opposed to something that mainly just caters to my pernickety tendencies," said James in his review.

UK deals:

US deals:

The only reason the Basilisk V3 doesn’t make into our roundup of best gaming mice is because of its wireless cousin, the V3 Pro. That brings a more sensitive optical sensor along with its wireless capability, but it also shunts the price to well over £100. The standard V3, meanwhile, RRPs at £/$70, but right now you can get it for £43 in the UK, and $40 in the US. That's a great price for a mouse this comprehensive.