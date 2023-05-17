If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to raise Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Increase your Trailblaze Level to keep up with the story and unlock upgrades

The original crew of the Astral Express — Welt, March 7th, Himeko, and Dan Heng — stand in front of their steaming train inside a station, beckoning the viewer towards adventure in a section of the main cover art for Honkai: Star Rail.
Image credit: HoYoverse
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

How can I increase my Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail? Honkai: Star Rail features a few different levelling systems for things like individual characters and equipment, but your Trailblaze Level is arguably the central one. Trailblaze Level represents the overall progress of your user profile through the game, and you'll intermittently need to level up to a certain point before you can continue on with the story or unlock a new gameplay feature.

If you just mainline your way through the story, your Trailblaze Level will usually keep up with the pace, but you'll hit a few spots where you need to gain a few more levels before you can carry on. Luckily there are a few different ways you can gain Trailblaze EXP in order to level up, so read on below for every method you can use to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail.

Watch on YouTube
Rebecca chatted to Liam about how Honkai: Star Rail stacks up against Genshin Impact.

How to raise Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

The following activities grant Trailblaze EXP in Honkai: Star Rail:

  • Completing Trailblaze Missions (main story quests).
  • Completing Adventure Missions (side quests).
  • Completing Daily Training Activities (Daily Mission plus five other randomised activities).
  • Consuming Trailblaze Power to take part in any of the following material-farming challenges:
    • Calyx (Golden)
    • Calyx (Crimson)
    • Stagnant Shadow
    • Cavern of Corrosion
    • Echo of War
  • Completing Simulated Universe worlds for the first time.
  • Consuming Trailblaze Power to purchase the Trailblaze EXP Immersion Reward from the Simulated Universe.
  • Opening chests.

Note that unlike Trailblaze Missions and Adventure Missions, Companion Missions never yield Trailblaze EXP as rewards for completion.

Daily Training Activities and Trailblaze EXP

Daily Missions do not grant Trailblaze EXP as rewards for completion. However, Daily Missions do count towards your Daily Training Activity Points, which pay out EXP up to a certain daily cap.

Similarly, engaging in combat does not inherently grant Trailblaze EXP, although many Daily Training Activities revolve around combat feats.

Each Daily Training Activity grants 100-200 Activity Points, with rewards including Trailblaze EXP unlocking for every 100 Activity Points you gain up to a maximum of 500. Therefore, it's not necessary to complete all of your Daily Training Activities to gain the maximum Trailblaze EXP for the day.

The available Trailblaze EXP per day from Daily Training Activities varies from 1,000 (200 EXP per 100 Activity Points at Equilibrium 0) to 1,600 (320 EXP per 100 Activity Points at Equilibrium IV).

A Honkai: Star Rail character overlooks a dungeon area in the game.

Trailblaze Level unlocks

In addition to being a prerequisite for certain main and side quests in Honkai: Star Rail, hitting certain Trailblaze Level milestones will unlock special missions that can be completed for upgrades and rewards as follows:

Trailblaze Level Upgrades Rewards
20 Equilibrium Level raised to 1, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 2, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 30. Trailblaze Timer special item (maximum Technique Points permanently increased), 3x Star Rail Pass, 5x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 4x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 5x Cosmic Fried Rice, 30,000 Credits
30 Equilibrium Level raised to 2, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 3, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 40. Trailblaze Timer special item (maximum Technique Points permanently increased), 3x Star Rail Pass, 8x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 6x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 3x Wrathful Gauntlets, 40,000 Credits
40 Equilibrium Level raised to 3, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 4, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 50. 3x Star Rail Pass, 12x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 10x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 50,000 Credits.
50 Equilibrium Level raised to 4, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 5, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 60. 3x Star Rail Pass, 16x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 14x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 60,000 Credits.
60 Equilibrium Level raised to 5, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 6, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 65. 3x Star Rail Pass, 20x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 18x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 70,000 Credits.

If you're looking for more ways to get in-game rewards in Honkai: Star Rail, be sure to take a look at our regularly-updated list of Honkai: Star Rail codes, as well as our guides to what happens on your birthday in Honkai: Star Rail and the benefits of adding friends in Honkai: Star Rail.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Android, Anime, Anime and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is ⅓ of RPS' guides team, ⅓ of the Indiescovery Podcast crew, and currently looking for something else to take a 33% share in so she can call herself a fully rounded games journalist.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch