How can I increase my Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail? Honkai: Star Rail features a few different levelling systems for things like individual characters and equipment, but your Trailblaze Level is arguably the central one. Trailblaze Level represents the overall progress of your user profile through the game, and you'll intermittently need to level up to a certain point before you can continue on with the story or unlock a new gameplay feature.

If you just mainline your way through the story, your Trailblaze Level will usually keep up with the pace, but you'll hit a few spots where you need to gain a few more levels before you can carry on. Luckily there are a few different ways you can gain Trailblaze EXP in order to level up, so read on below for every method you can use to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to raise Trailblaze Level in Honkai: Star Rail

The following activities grant Trailblaze EXP in Honkai: Star Rail:

Completing Trailblaze Missions (main story quests).

(main story quests). Completing Adventure Missions (side quests).

(side quests). Completing Daily Training Activities (Daily Mission plus five other randomised activities).

(Daily Mission plus five other randomised activities). Consuming Trailblaze Power to take part in any of the following material-farming challenges: Calyx (Golden) Calyx (Crimson) Stagnant Shadow Cavern of Corrosion Echo of War

to take part in any of the following material-farming challenges: Completing Simulated Universe worlds for the first time.

worlds for the first time. Consuming Trailblaze Power to purchase the Trailblaze EXP Immersion Reward from the Simulated Universe.

Opening chests.

Note that unlike Trailblaze Missions and Adventure Missions, Companion Missions never yield Trailblaze EXP as rewards for completion.

Daily Training Activities and Trailblaze EXP

Daily Missions do not grant Trailblaze EXP as rewards for completion. However, Daily Missions do count towards your Daily Training Activity Points, which pay out EXP up to a certain daily cap.

Similarly, engaging in combat does not inherently grant Trailblaze EXP, although many Daily Training Activities revolve around combat feats.

Each Daily Training Activity grants 100-200 Activity Points, with rewards including Trailblaze EXP unlocking for every 100 Activity Points you gain up to a maximum of 500. Therefore, it's not necessary to complete all of your Daily Training Activities to gain the maximum Trailblaze EXP for the day.

The available Trailblaze EXP per day from Daily Training Activities varies from 1,000 (200 EXP per 100 Activity Points at Equilibrium 0) to 1,600 (320 EXP per 100 Activity Points at Equilibrium IV).

Trailblaze Level unlocks

In addition to being a prerequisite for certain main and side quests in Honkai: Star Rail, hitting certain Trailblaze Level milestones will unlock special missions that can be completed for upgrades and rewards as follows:

Trailblaze Level Upgrades Rewards 20 Equilibrium Level raised to 1, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 2, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 30. Trailblaze Timer special item (maximum Technique Points permanently increased), 3x Star Rail Pass, 5x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 4x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 5x Cosmic Fried Rice, 30,000 Credits 30 Equilibrium Level raised to 2, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 3, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 40. Trailblaze Timer special item (maximum Technique Points permanently increased), 3x Star Rail Pass, 8x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 6x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 3x Wrathful Gauntlets, 40,000 Credits 40 Equilibrium Level raised to 3, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 4, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 50. 3x Star Rail Pass, 12x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 10x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 50,000 Credits. 50 Equilibrium Level raised to 4, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 5, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 60. 3x Star Rail Pass, 16x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 14x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 60,000 Credits. 60 Equilibrium Level raised to 5, Ascension Level for characters and light cones raised to 6, Trailblaze Level cap raised to 65. 3x Star Rail Pass, 20x Traveler's Guide (Character EXP material), 18x Refined Aether (Light Cone EXP material), 70,000 Credits.

