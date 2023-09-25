Wondering how to get adhesive in Starfield? Adhesive is a crucial resource in building items and weapon upgrades in Starfield, but it’s a bit tricky to find since it can’t be scanned and easily located with the scanner like other resources. Luckily, you’ll be able to find it growing naturally on a few planets, and quite a few stores restock their adhesive supply daily. Or, if you’re looking for a quicker option, you can always add it directly to your inventory using good old item IDs.

Here’s everything we know about adhesive in Starfield, including where to find it, which shops it’s sold in, and how to get it using console commands.

Where to find adhesive in Starfield

The best way to find adhesive in nature that we know about right now is by foraging on Gagarin. Head to Gagarin (it’s in the Alpha Centauri system) and search for the Sweetwater Cactus. These can be found in swamp biomes and harvested for natural adhesives called Adhesive Roots.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a fight, you can earn adhesive by defeating Brainsprout Grazers on Arcturus II (found in the Arcturus System). Chests and other enemies will occasionally also have adhesive, but leaving this to chance isn’t the most reliable method.

Where to buy adhesive in Starfield

Unless you really enjoy repetitive foraging, you’re better off buying adhesive from shops and vendors, such as Jae Montreal in New Homestead, Jemison Mercantile or Amoli Bava in New Atlantis, UC Exchange in Cydonia, Sieghart’s Outfitters in Neon. These vendors will sell adhesive for around 11 credits, though their stock will vary. Most vendors and shops restock adhesive after a few in-game hours, though, so if you’re looking to buy adhesive in bulk, try waiting or sleeping for a few hours to speed up the restock process.

How to get adhesive using console commands in Starfield

If you're fed up with constantly hunting for adhesive (we don't blame you) and if you're on PC, you're also able to use console commands to acquire adhesive (or anything else in the game). To do this, hit the "@" key to bring up the console, and then enter "player.additem [item ID] [amount]" — for example, if you're trying to get 5 adhesive, you'll enter "player.additem 55B1 5" and you'll instantly get free adhesive.

