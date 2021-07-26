Genshin Impact’s recent 2.0 update added Inazuma, a Japan-inspired nation and the home of the Electro Archon. Getting to Inazuma can be a bit tricky, however. You could try to tirelessly Kaeya-bridge your way across a vast ocean (spoiler alert: the game will stop you). Or you could read this guide to learn how to get to Inazuma in the proper fashion.

How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

To get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact, you'll need to have reached Adventure Rank 30. If you aren’t there yet, don’t sweat it: by making your way through story quests, daily commissions, and Teyvat’s hidden chests, you’ll earn enough EXP in no time.

After your Adventure Rank is high enough for the Genshin gods to deem you worthy of a ticket to Inazuma, you’ll also have to complete one prerequisite quest: Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves. This quest will introduce you to Kaedehara Kazuha and prepare you for your trip to Inazuma.

If you’ve already completed these prerequisites, congrats! You’re now the owner of a one-way ticket to Inazuma. After completing Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves, you’ll need to begin the next quest (The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia) by visiting Katheryne in Liyue. From there, you’ll board Beidou’s ship and head to Inazuma.

You’ll dock at Ritou, Inazuma’s processing area. Unfortunately, before you can freely explore Inazuma, you’ll be tasked with completing a hefty portion of the quest at hand. Once you obtain the Travel Permit through this quest, however, you’ll be able to freely explore Inazuma. Have fun!

That’s everything you need to know about getting to Inazuma. While you’re there, why not celebrate your arrival with some codes for free Primogems?