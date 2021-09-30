Square Enix, or Sqix to its close friends, is having a bloody great sale over at the Humble store. The discounts are up to 85% off, and include the likes of Nier, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and more.

Nier Automata and Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (aka the 2021 remaster) are probably the standout picks for me, and well worth playing if you've not experienced the rich and varied series before. Another game I'd put in that category is Octopath Traveler, which debuted on Switch but plays much better on PC at 60fps. It offers a cool retro/modern take on the classic JRPG formula, and is also well worth experiencing (and it's also on Game Pass if you happen to have that!)

Final Fantasy also features heavily, as you'd expect from a Square publisher sale! Pretty much all of the PC releases are represented here - I think I counted 15 games in all! - including cheaper entries like Final Fantasy 8 and 9, remasters like 8, 10 and 10-2, and more recent titles like Final Fantasy 15. Notably, Final Fantasy 7 is absent - c'est la vie. My Final Fantasy experience ends with Final Fantasy 6, but I've heard at least some of these games are pretty good!

Finally, there are also a couple of games you might not have realised Square Enix had a hand in, such as Marvel's Avenger's and Outriders.

In any case, there's plenty to check out, so do have a look at the sale via the big link above and pick up some Square Enix bargains. Thanks for joining me on this one, and we'll catch up tomorrow with more deals.