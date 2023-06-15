Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless mouse is down to $104 when you recycle an old peripheral at Best Buy

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is perhaps the most popular mouse in esports, offering reliable wireless, a superb lightweight design and high-end components throughout.

It normally retails close to its $159.99 MSRP, but today you can pick one up for $103.99 at Best Buy when you bring in any old peripheral for recycling - a pretty great deal for a brand new mouse of this calibre.

The G Pro X Superlight is probably overkill for most people, as you can get something like the original G Pro, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless or the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless for significantly less money that ticks the same basic boxes - lightweight, reliable wireless, decent shape.

Where the G Pro X distinguishes itself from other top gaming mice is being just a bit better in every meaningful metric. It's lighter than most alternatives despite having wireless and a non-ventilated design, its sensor and wireless combo is the best on the market in terms of latency and reliability, and its safe, rounded shape works with a wide range of hand sizes and grip types.

If you have the budget to justify a $100+ mouse, then the Pro X Superlight is the logical conclusion - and that, along with Logitech's sponsorship of many esports teams and tournaments, is reflected in the mouse's popularity amongst professional players.

It's worth noting with this deal that you can choose from the mouse in a range of colours, from the red linked to white, pink or black. I've tested the white and pink colours, and both performed brilliantly.

That's all for now - stay tuned for one more PC deal to close out the week!