Logitech's great value G203 RGB gaming mouse is down to £17.98

A historic low price for a small but comfy gaming rodent.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Senior Staff Writer, Digital Foundry
Published on

Get the Logitech G203 gaming mouse for £17.98 after a discount at Amazon UK - a good deal for an RGB mouse from one of the most popular mouse companies.

This isn't the first time we've seen this mouse slip below the £20 mark, but it's still a historic low price for a surprisingly solid little mouse. You get the mouse in white with four-zone RGB lighting (controllable in Logitech's G Hub software and syncable to other peripherals via LightSync), six programmable buttons and an 8000 DPI optical sensor which is more than enough for almost everyone.

The mouse is also darn close to being an ultra-light, weighing in at 85 grams, so it's actually quite respectable for fast-paced games like Counter-Strike or Valorant where aim counts for a lot. Your competitive performance will also be aided by the mouse's low click latency, something Logitech has historically been great at, and you can adjust the sensitivity in 50DPI increments.

This is also one of the best-built mice at this price point, with a simple but comfortable shape that also forms the basis of the popular G305 (which has also been discounted to a silly extent before). The relatively small size may count out those with massive mits, but you can still hold the mouse comfortably in claw, grip or fingertip styles.

All in all, a solid mouse at a very reasonable price point - I'd definitely recommend this over the legions of flashy but insubstantial mice that litter the Amazon best sellers list.

