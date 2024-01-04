Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy is currently free to keep from Epic

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy was one of 2021's biggest surprises, succeeding where Square Enix's Avengers game failed by finding an identity beyond its movie counterpart thanks to strong writing. Alas, it didn't meet Square Enix's sales expectations.

Now it's free via the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store has spent the holiday giving away a new free game each day. That is now over, but the weekly free games have resumed. You've got until January 11th at 4pm GMT to head to its store page and add it to your account forever.

It's worth your time to do so, as Ed explained in his Guardians Of The Galaxy review:

Simply put, Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy is a really good time. Not only that, but its linear story-telling and fast, nippy pacing feels intensely refreshing after the bloat of, say, Far Cry 6 and the sometimes frustrating openness of Deathloop. As it funnels you down a story filled with japes and jabs, I'm transported back to a happier, simpler time. If you're a Marvel fan, this feels unmissable. And even if you haven't got a clue what a Marvel is, it still delivers a very enjoyable romp through the stars.

That it perhaps didn't sell as well as it deserved might make it the ideal giveaway game, in as much as it's a big, high quality blockbuster that you might not already own.

Square Enix's sales expectations seem to be rarely met, perhaps to such a degree that the Japanese publisher divested themselves of their western studios, including Guardians developer Eidos Montreal, by selling them to Embracer. It has since been reported that the studio are working on a new Deus Ex and assisting with development of Fable. Embracer, however, laid off 900 employees and closed several studios in 2023.