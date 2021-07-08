Minecraft Banner designs: the best Banners we've found, and how to make your own

Want to learn how to create the most amazing Banner designs in Minecraft? You're not alone. Designing a Banner is an incredibly finnicky and complex task, and there's a fair amount to understand about how to make and design a Banner.

Below we'll walk you through a dozen of the best Minecraft Banner designs we've come across. After that we'll teach you how to craft your own Banner from scratch, and explain how to use Looms, Banner Pattern items, and more.

On this page:

Best Minecraft Banner designs

The Banner crafting system is quite restrictive compared to, say, designing Minecraft skins. Each banner illustration can only be created from a maximum of 6 patterns of different colours overlapping one another. But unsurprisingly, over the years the playerbase has found ways to create some absolutely marvellous banner designs.

Below we'll walk you through how to create your own banners and designs. But first, we'll walk you through some of the best Minecraft Banner designs we've found in the Minecraft Banner Gallery. You can follow the links below to learn how to create each one from scratch; or if you're in Creative Mode or have cheats enabled, you can type the corresponding Banner code into the chat to summon that exact Banner into your inventory.

TARDIS Banner

If only you could open Banners with a snap of your fingers. This TARDIS Banner is one of the most popular Banner designs ever, and it's easy to see why. It's a near-perfect replica of an incredibly recognisable sight for anyone who's ever even glanced sidelong at the TV during an episode of Doctor Who. It's also a symbol of exploration and discovery if I ever saw one, which matches wonderfully with the prospect of discovering a new Minecraft world for the first time.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:blue_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:0,Pattern:"bri"},{Color:11,Pattern:"hhb"},{Color:15,Pattern:"sc"},{Color:11,Pattern:"sc"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bo"},{Color:11,Pattern:"bo"}]}}

Wither Banner

I'm forever amazed at how creatively players use the Banner patterns at their disposal to create recognisable images. This Wither banner is created by overlapping a Creeper's face with a skull and crossbones. The two side heads are actually the Creeper's eyes. Can you see it now? Ingenious, isn't it?

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:light_gray_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:15,Pattern:"hhb"},{Color:8,Pattern:"bs"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cs"},{Color:8,Pattern:"hh"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cre"},{Color:15,Pattern:"sku"}]}}

Planet Banner

This Banner uses up all six layers to mesh together blue, yellow, and green into a startlingly convincing planet; albeit a square one rather than a circular one - which I think actually makes more sense in a Minecraft world, not less.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:yellow_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:13,Pattern:"mr"},{Color:3,Pattern:"moj"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bs"},{Color:15,Pattern:"ts"},{Color:15,Pattern:"gru"}]}}

Bowl of Rice Banner

Probably my favourite Banner on this list. I mean, there is absolutely no mistaking that bowl of rice for anything else. The chopsticks are a masterpiece, and make this Banner recognisable even from a distance. A definite must-have Banner for lovers of rice.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:black_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:12,Pattern:"dls"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cr"},{Color:0,Pattern:"mc"},{Color:14,Pattern:"hhb"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bs"}]}}

Nether Portal Banner

This bold and striking Nether Portal Banner is already giving me ideas on how to decorate the walls of my next Nether Hub. It's also one of the simplest Banners to make, requiring just four layers including the black outline. Quite amazing that three simple patterns overlaid can make for such a convincing wibbly-wobbly portal pattern.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:purple_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:2,Pattern:"ss"},{Color:10,Pattern:"bri"},{Color:2,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bo"}]}}

Villager Banner

Another instantly recognisable Banner even from a distance. I reckon if Minecraft Villagers' heads were this big, they'd be able to command a lot more respect. They might not even need Iron Golems to defend their Villages, were this the case.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:white_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:5,Pattern:"mr"},{Color:12,Pattern:"bs"},{Color:1,Pattern:"cs"},{Color:12,Pattern:"bo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"ms"},{Color:12,Pattern:"hh"}]}}

Purple Lightsaber Banner

The moment I saw this Banner it took me back to my childhood days spent playing Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II. The beauty of this design is that you can adapt it to create any colour of lightsaber you wish. But I'm partial to purple, myself.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:white_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:10,Pattern:"ss"},{Color:15,Pattern:"ls"},{Color:15,Pattern:"rs"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bl"},{Color:15,Pattern:"br"},{Color:15,Pattern:"bts"}]}}

Enderman Eyes Banner

Another amazing and creative use of layered patterns is what makes this Enderman Eyes Banner possible. I mentioned using the previous Nether Portal Banner to decorate a Nether Hub build; I reckon this Banner would be best suited to an End farm, wouldn't you?

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:black_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:0,Pattern:"ms"},{Color:10,Pattern:"flo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cr"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cre"},{Color:15,Pattern:"hh"}]}}

Pirate Banner

It's very easy to create a simple pirate Banner in Minecraft, given one of the base patterns is a skull and crossbones. What sets this pirate Banenr from the rest is the scarf and hat, both of which look marvellous and give the skull a more intimidating sense of status. As an added bonus, you can also easily change the background colour of this Pirate Banner to whatever you wish.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:blue_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:15,Pattern:"mc"},{Color:0,Pattern:"sku"},{Color:15,Pattern:"ts"},{Color:11,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:11,Pattern:"tts"}]}}

Sunshine Banner

This Banner actually creates an entire landscape out of just 6 well thought out layers, from the trees at the bottom to the towering mountain and the burning sun overhead. It's a very tranquil and beautiful Banner compared with many others on this list, and a perfect addition to someone's home.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:orange_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:14,Pattern:"gra"},{Color:1,Pattern:"flo"},{Color:4,Pattern:"mc"},{Color:12,Pattern:"bt"},{Color:13,Pattern:"bts"}]}}

Lightning Storm Banner

A simple idea, very well-executed. This Banner depicts a stormcloud unleashing a single bolt of lightning (which if you look closer is clearly a small section of the brick pattern available in the loom) down onto the ground below. Again I imagine you could have a lot of fun switching around the colours used here. Why not have black lightning on a scorched red ground for an even more dramatic image?

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:blue_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:0,Pattern:"cs"},{Color:11,Pattern:"bri"},{Color:8,Pattern:"ts"},{Color:11,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:13,Pattern:"bs"}]}}

Rabbit Banner

Rouding off our list of favourite Banners is this adorable fluffy white rabbit, which I can't quite believe it is possible to create using just 6 layers. It's the ideal Banner for someone who wants to forego the "striking" and "intimidating" route for their Banner, and would like to opt for "cute" instead.

Learn how to make this banner from scratch here.

Banner code: /give @p minecraft:white_banner{BlockEntityTag:{Patterns:[{Color:15,Pattern:"mc"},{Color:0,Pattern:"flo"},{Color:15,Pattern:"tt"},{Color:0,Pattern:"cr"},{Color:15,Pattern:"cbo"},{Color:0,Pattern:"bts"}]}}

How to make a Banner

To make a Banner, all you need to do is fill the top two-thirds of a Crafting Table grid with Wool blocks of the same colour (the colour you choose determines the Banner colour), and then place a Wooden Stick in the middle tile of the final row.

To duplicate an existing Banner, just pop it into a Crafting grid alongside another blank Banner of the same colour.

Banners can be placed on the ground or against a flat surface, or they can be attached to a Shield. To attach a Banner to a Shield, just place the Banner and Shield side-by-side in a Crafting grid. Note that once a Banner is attached to a Shield its appearance may distort slightly.

How to create Banner designs using the Loom

To create a new Banner design, you'll need a Loom. You can create a Loom by placing two String side-by-side, with two Wooden Planks of any type just below them to form a 2x2 recipe.

Place the Loom on the floor, then interact with it to open the Loom window. Place the Banner you wish to alter in the top-left tile, then place a dye of your desired colour next to it.

Once you've done this, the window in the centre will fill with numerous pattern types. Select the pattern you wish to use, then retrieve the altered Banner from the output tile on the right-hand side.

You can alter a Banner a maximum of 6 times, and each time the new pattern will overlay what has previously been added to the Banner, allowing you to create interesting meshes of different patterns and colours.

Banner Patterns

You can also use Banner Pattern items to unlock special and unique patterns. Place your desired Banner Pattern item in the third (lower) slot on the left along with the Banner and the Dye of your choice, and you'll be able to use the special pattern supplied by that Banner Pattern item.

Here's how to create (or find) each of the Banner Pattern items:

Flower Charge: Paper + Daisy

Paper + Daisy Creeper Charge: Paper + Creeper Head

Paper + Creeper Head Skull Charge: Paper + Wither Skeleton Skull

Paper + Wither Skeleton Skull Thing (Old Mojang Logo): Paper + Enchanted Golden Apple

Paper + Enchanted Golden Apple Field Masoned (Bedrock Only): Paper + Bricks

Paper + Bricks Bordure Indented (Bedrock Only): Paper + Vines

Paper + Vines Snout: Cannot be crafted, found in Nether Bastion Remnant chests

Cannot be crafted, found in Nether Bastion Remnant chests Globe: Can only be used in Creative Mode

That's everything you need to know in order to start crafting your own fantastic Banner designs in Minecraft. If you're planning on decorating your new house and need some inspiration, be sure to check out our lists of Minecraft house ideas and best Minecraft builds. To provide a change in scenery elsewhere, why not try out some of the best Texture Packs for Java and Bedrock?