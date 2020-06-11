The best Minecraft skins for 2021

Looking for the best Minecraft skins on offer? Why wouldn't you be! There are nearly as many skins nowadays as there are Minecraft players, and it's easy to create your own from scratch or take another existing skin and alter it to better suit you.

Below we've collected and presented 64 of the best Minecraft skins we've come across in our time spent playing Minecraft, along with a download link for each one so you can quickly get to showing off your new colours in-game.

Girl Minecraft skins

Autumn Girl skin

One of my favourite Minecraft skins on this list, Autumn Girl is just unbearably cute, with her little cap perfectly rounding off her wonderfully-designed, colour-coordinated autumn outfit.

Download link: Autumn Girl skin

Wander skin

The big blue bow and brilliantly textured brown hair of this lovely Wander girl skin are the standout elements here. And the peach cardigan is similarly detailed, making the whole skin very easy on the eyes.

Download link: Wander skin

Bunny Girl skin

There's something so endearing about the two symmetrical locks of hair falling down from this Bunny Girl's face. That and the little ears on the sides of the hoodie really make this particular Minecraft skin.

Download link: Bunny Girl skin

Plum Girl skin

Another very colour-coordinated Minecraft skin, Plum Girl is much more vibrant than most, helping you to stand out from any Minecraft crowd.

Download link: Plum Girl skin

Marina skin

This is a fairly simple skin illustrating a brunette with long hair wearing a blue shawl. What sets it apart from the many similar skins out there is the texturing on the hair and the shawl itself. It just looks really, really good.

Download link: Marina skin

Gamer Girl skin

This Gamer Girl Minecraft skin is one of the most popular skins out there. It's cute, it's well-designed, and with the grass block on her front and the Creeper face on her back, there's no doubt what this gamer girl is sitting down to play.

Download link: Gamer Girl skin

Red Creeper Girl skin

Red and black is such a good combination. That's certainly the opinion of whoever created this Red Creeper Girl skin of a redhead wearing a black Creeper hoodie with a red Creeper face on the back.

Download link: Red Creeper Girl skin

Dino Girl skin

Simple and adorable, this Dino Girl skin is bound to help you stand out from the crowd in any Minecraft world. The rainbow socks are a particularly nice touch.

Download link: Dino Girl skin

Marvel Minecraft skins (MCU)

Iron Man skin

Walk the walk and talk the talk as everyone's favourite Avenger with this faithfully rendered classic Iron Man skin. Works even better if you get hold of some Elytra!

Download link: Iron Man skin

Captain America skin

That really is America's ass. Lead the Avengers on their next death-defying caper as Captain America himself. Now all you need is a Resource Pack that turns shields to vibranium.

Download link: Captain America skin

Spiderman skin

Mr Stark, it smells like a new car in here! Now you too can do whatever a spider can, with this instantly recognisable Spiderman skin.

Download link: Spiderman skin

Thor skin

Cue the Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin! The God of Thunder's red cape and flowing hair are brought to Minecraftian life with this excellent Thor skin.

Download link: Thor skin

Hulk skin

Smash some mobs as the Strongest Avenger with this Hulk skin, which, despite being confined to regular Minecraft skin proportions, is still unmistakeable as the Hulk.

Download link: Hulk skin

Black Widow skin

Ms Natasha Romanoff has changed her looks a number of times over the course of the MCU, but this skin brings back the classic red hair from when we first saw Black Widow in Iron Man 2.

Download link: Black Widow skin

Hawkeye skin

A worthy skin for those handy with a bow in Minecraft. There was also a skin specifically for Endgame's Hawkeye, but it wasn't quite as recognisable as this one is.

Download link: Hawkeye skin

Thanos skin

That smile really is infectious, isn't it? Conquer half the Minecraft universe as the ultimate MCU villain, clad in his nigh-indestructible Uru armour.

Download link: Thanos skin

Film and TV Minecraft skins

Princess Jasmine skin

Enter a "whole new world" (ouch) with this faithful and surprisingly recognisable Princess Jasmine skin. Now all you need is to befriend an ocelot called Rajah.

Download link: Princess Jasmine skin

Darth Maul skin

Anything involving Ray Park is always cool as hell, and Darth Maul was no exception. Now you can don this legendary villain's trademark look for yourself.

Download link: Darth Maul skin

Bane skin

"Ahh, I was wondering what would break first: this obsidian, or my pickaxe!" Bane was a great villain, and this is a fantastic skin, so how could I not include it?

Download link: Bane skin

Hermione skin

I know all these skins are in the same pose, but why does this one in particular look like she really needs the bathroom? In any case, this Hermione skin is adorable.

Download link: Hermione skin

Homer Simpson skin

Few Minecraft skins make me laugh out loud, but this Homer Simpson skin was definitely one of them. Amazing work to whoever made this one.

Download link: Homer Simpson skin

Katniss Everdeen skin

Another great choice for seasoned archers, this Katniss skin is an incredibly faithful reimagining of the Hunger Games star, from her hair to the quiver on her back.

Download link: Katniss Everdeen skin

Doctor Who skin (10th Doctor)

There are two types of Doctor Who fans: those who know 10th Doctor is Best Doctor; and those who are in denial. All this skin needs now are some 3D glasses.

Download link: Doctor Who skin

John Wick skin

A great skin for injecting fear into the hearts of your enemies as they realise that John Wick, Baba Yaga himself, is after them. The suit and tie are perfect, as are the little blood pixels dotted about his face and cuff.

Download link: John Wick skin

Videogame Minecraft skins

Among Us skin

There's an Among Us skin of every colour on the MinecraftSkins site, but to me, for some reason, pink is just the colour of Among Us. Look at that face. Think about how much deception is going on behind that mask.

Download link: Among Us skin

Kratos skin (God Of War)

Send foul beasts back to the depths of Hades as the God of War himself with this exquisite and unmistakeable Kratos skin. Seriously, who else could that be?

Download link: Kratos skin

Widowmaker skin (Overwatch)

One shot, one kill. Joining Hawkeye and Katniss in the battle for best sniper, this Widowmaker skin is the best of all the Overwatch skins I've seen.

Download link: Widowmaker skin

Lara Croft skin (Tomb Raider)

I can't help feeling that if Minecraft were made of triangles rather than blocks then this skin would be even more accurate - but regardless, this is a great skin for any adventurer.

Download link: Lara Croft skin

Windranger skin (Dota 2)

Feel the wind in your hair! Over here we have yet another bow extraordinaire with this brilliantly designed Windranger skin from the Dota 2 roster.

Download link: Windranger skin

Link skin (Legend of Zelda)

We couldn't have a list of videogame character skins without Link. There have been many Link skins over the years, but this one is probably my absolute favourite.

Download link: Link skin

Gordan Freeman skin (Half-Life)

Wake up and smell the ashes with this utterly recognisable Gordon Freeman skin. Even from a distance you'd know who this is.

Download link: Gordan Freeman skin

TF2 Spy skin (Team Fortress 2)

Someone put in a lot of work to recreate each TF2 class on the MinecraftSkins site - but the Spy is my favourite. That's exactly him. So simple but so brilliant.

Download link: TF2 Spy skin

Famous people Minecraft skins

Stan Lee skin

We're all used to seeing Stan Lee in everything, so why not throw Minecraft into the mix? If you're looking to carry on the legend of the late great Stan Lee, you can't do much better than this.

Download link: Stan Lee skin

Abraham Lincoln skin

The 16th President of the United States has never looked blockier. This Abraham Lincoln skin is smart, distinctive, and definitely good for a laugh.

Download link: Abraham Lincoln skin

Albert Einstein skin

A surprisingly accurate rendition of one of the world's most famous people. Einstein may have been smart, but can he think his way out of a Creeper explosion?

Download link: Albert Einstein skin

Lionel Messi skin

Lionel Messi, Argentine football player, considered by many to be the world's greatest footballer. You'll need to be sure on your feet to feel at home in this skin.

Download link: Lionel Messi skin

Chuck Norris skin

They say Chuck Norris sheds his skin twice a year. What people don't realise is that you can wear one yourself with this skin of the legendary martial artist.

Download link: Chuck Norris skin

Neil Armstrong skin

Looks just like him, don't you think? Take one giant leap for Minecraft-kind with this skin based on the world's most famous astronaut.

Download link: Neil Armstrong skin

Steve Irwin skin

Play as the Crocodile Hunter himself with this surprisingly recognisable Steve Irwin skin. A great skin to use when trying out modpacks that add new animals!

Download link: Steve Irwin skin

Psy skin

Good luck trying to pull off those famous Gangnam Style moves in-game, but you can certainly look the part with this spot-on Psy skin.

Download link: Psy skin

Animal Minecraft skins

Pug skin

Hands up who saw this and immediately thought of Men in Black? No? Just me? Forget it, just enjoy this adorable pug skin.

Download link: Pug skin

Bear skin

Protect your friends and annihilate your enemies with this grizzly bear skin. Just one look into those tiny staring eyes will be enough to send them packing.

Download link: Bear skin

Panda skin

I love pandas. Do you love pandas? You should love pandas. And now you can get to be a panda! And then you will definitely love pandas. And I will love you.

Download link: Panda skin

Penguin skin

Venture forth from the Antarctic plains and into new biomes as this cute penguin skin. Though in reality a human-sized penguin would actually be very scary.

Download link: Penguin skin

Lion skin

The king of the jungle, the Lion is best for players who just want to lounge around, yawning and doing little else. At least that's what I've gathered from my trips to London Zoo.

Download link: Lion skin

Wolf skin

This cute ol' wolf skin is great on its own, but even better when used as a wolfy template which you can customise to make your own unique lupine creation.

Download link: Wolf skin

Bunny skin

The most sickeningly adorable skin on this list, the fluffy white bunny is designed to lure your opponent into a false sense of security before charging at them with your Sharpness V diamond sword.

Download link: Bunny skin

Tabby Cat skin

This is probably the best cat skin out of the dozens I've come across online. Great fur, great texture, great ears, all wrapped into one big adorable package.

Download link: Tabby Cat skin

Cool Minecraft skins

Herobrine skin

Of course we had to add the OG Herobrine skin in here somewhere. It's probably the most famous Minecraft skin besides the original Steve (and now Alex).

Download link: Herobrine skin

Creeper skin

Thatssssss a very nice ssssssskin you have there. Scare the living daylights out of friend or foe alike by sneaking up on them without warning wearing this Creeper skin.

Download link: Creeper skin

Enderman skin

It's hard to translate the intimidating stature of an Enderman onto a Minecraft skin, but this one does a laudable job of it. Now you just need to learn to croak like one too.

Download link: Enderman skin

Zombie skin

Wearing this pixel-perfect Zombie skin, the only giveaway that you're not a real Zombie is the lack of raised arms as you walk. Besides that, what more could you ask for?

Download link: Zombie skin

Zombie Pigman skin

With this Zombie Pigman skin, you can hang out with your friends down in the Nether, and for once look the part too.

Download link: Zombie Pigman skin

Sheep skin

There's something about the image of a sheep walking on its hind legs like a human that really brings a smile to my face. With this sheep skin, you can help spread that same laughter.

Download link: Sheep skin

Mooshroom skin

This Mooshroom is just a delightful skin. Weird but cute, instantly recognisable and distinctive, and just a great, well put together skin (the udder in particular is a nice touch).

Download link: Mooshroom skin

Diamond Armor skin

Probably the most practical skin in this entire guide. Fool other players into thinking you're kitted out in full diamond armour. Particularly good for UHC (Ultra Hardcore) players!

Download link: Diamond Armor skin

Abstract Minecraft skins

Upside Down skin

One of the quintessential and most popular abstract skins, this Upside Down Steve skin is bound to elicit an appreciative chuckle from those who see you for the first time.

Download link: Upside Down skin

Ice Cream skin

If you like ice cream, then this skin is for you. If not, well... You've got some things you need to sort out in your life. Like not liking ice cream. Seriously, who doesn't like ice cream?

Download link: Ice Cream skin

Dirt skin

Another "practical" Minecraft skin, this Dirt skin in theory allows you to blend in with your surroundings as long as you're still. The grass on top doesn't help with this, but it makes it look nicer!

Download link: Dirt skin

Tetris skin

A homage to the only game out there to contend with Minecraft's vast success, this Tetris skin is extremely vibrant and attention-grabbing, and bound to turn a few heads.

Download link: Tetris skin

Rubik's Cube skin

This was one of the first abstract skins I ever saw, and it amazed me at the time because I'd never thought of having something other than a face on a skin. Great idea, well executed.

Download link: Rubik's Cube skin

Minecraft Overworld skin

Speaking of great ideas, this Minecraft Overworld skin uses the skin as a canvas to paint a picture of the Minecraft world, from the sky all the way down to bedrock. Of course, this skin may need updating after the 1.18 update shakes up Minecraft's terrain generation!

Download link: Minecraft World skin

Pencil skin

A number 2 Pencil skin with an eraser for a head is another skin that is bound to turn some heads and make those around you chuckle as they remember their childhood.

Download link: Pencil skin

Grandfather Clock skin

Possibly my favourite ever idea for a skin. This grandfather clock skin is absolutely beautifully designed, from the clock face itself to the swinging pendulum in the chest. Sublime.

Download link: Grandfather Clock skin

That wraps up our list of Minecraft skins. If you're looking for a place to show them off to other players, your best bet is to check out our list of the best Minecraft servers where you can play multiplayer with your friends. Or, if you want to check out your new skin in the best possible lighting, go ahead and download one of the best Minecraft shaders on offer. Alternatively, check out our guide on how to find Diamonds and Netherite to find out how to kit your new self in the best possible equipment.