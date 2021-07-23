Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with A.I. companions

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

They'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. They'll be there for you, like you've been there before. They'll be there for you, because they're programmed to be. They're your virtual friends, not your real ones.

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that feature A.I. companions. The only thing we had to keep in mind was that we couldn't include games where you choose your companions, like a Mass Effect or The Outer Worlds.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

