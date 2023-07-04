Nab SteelSeries' Arctis Nova 3 headset for $70 in an early Prime Day deal

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova lineup are some of the most comfortable and best-designed gaming headsets I've ever used. (In fact, I just spent the last few days finding the perfect aftermarket cushions for my Arctis Nova Pro Wireless just to give it a unique look.)

Therefore, I thought I'd let you know about a great price for the entry-level Arctis Nova 3, a wired version of the headset that offers the same comfortable design at a lower weight and with support for a wide range of USB devices from PC and Steam Deck (via USB-A or USB-C) to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more.

It's currently on sale for $70 at Amazon US, a tidy 30% discount from its original US MSRP of $100 as part of an early Prime Day deal.

The advantage of the Nova 3 being wired is that it never runs out of batteries and also is much lighter than its wireless contemporaries, with a 253g curb weight that compares favourably to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless cans (337g) I use as my daily drivers. The headset still maintains the same comfortable design though, with a ski-goggle style headband that distributes the weight evenly and very adjustable earcups.

As you're connecting over USB, spatial audio is fully supported (eg Microsoft Spatial Sound on PC and Xbox or Tempest 3D Audio on PS5), and the 10-band parametric equaliser lets you really dial in the sound signature you like - or use presets engineered for specific games.

The default sound signature is a little bass-heavy, making these a good choice for more cinematic single-player games, but with a more treble-heavy EQ they can work well for competitive titles too. Microphone quality is another strength, with decent noise-cancelling potential and the advantage of a wired connection.

Overall, this is an awesome headset for the money that I'd rank amongst the best PC gaming headsets by value and well worth considering at this reduced $70 price point!