Elden Ring details day-one patch

With Elden Ring launching tonight (or already out in some places), Bandai Namco have released notes for the day-one patch. While this is probably more notable to console players buying the game on a 'disc' (some sort of tangible version of Spotify, I think?), perhaps you might be interested to see what's changed since the version of the game reviewers reviewed? You know, all those glowing, effusive reviews, who evidently weren't super-bothered by these issues. But it's good to know.

The official patch notes list the following as the main targets of Elden Ring version 1.02:

Improved player controls

Addition and adjustment of BGM

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

NPC event fixes and adjustments

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

Fixed text bug in some languages

The v1.02 console patch notes are basically the same, if that's your bag, with the addition of a fix for the Xbox wireless headset.

Happily playing pre-patch, our Ed's spoiler-avoiding Elden Ring review called the latest game from the makers of Dark Souls "an unmissable journey through the most impressive open world to date." Still, be nice to have a smattering of fixes, adjustments, and improvements on top.

Elden Ring launches worldwide on PC at midnight CET tonight, while the console launch is staggered with midnight local launches. For us on PC in the UK, we'll actually get it at 11pm today. See the Elden Ring launch time announcement for a handy map with the rest of the world. It's £50/€60/$60 on Steam.

Remember that you can preload on Steam right now too. Normally I'd warn "never pre-order" but reviews are out and you probably already know if you're buying it or not.

To help you prepare, our guidegang have opinions on the best Elden Ring class, as much as that matters in a Souls game, whie James has a guide to Elden Ring PC performance.