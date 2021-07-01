Our best wireless gaming keyboard is £60 off at Amazon

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed, 'the holy grail of wireless gaming keyboards', has hit an all-time low price at Amazon UK. The ultra-premium keeb, which normally retails for £210, is down to £149 - a savings of around £60.

The G915 is quite special, as it combines a super low profile design (think the best laptop keyboard you've ever used) with a solid metal chassis, low-latency Lightspeed wireless and a bevvy of extra keys and controls. For example, there's a lovely wide volume wheel in the upper right corner, macro keys on the left hand side and a row of buttons along the top for media, game mode and lighting controls. It's a gorgeous keyboard to look at and an even nicer one to use, with its GL-Tactile key switches providing a pleasant amount of feedback with each key press while being fast enough for even competitive games.

Katharine was a massive fan of the G915 when she reviewed it a couple of years back, saying "it's comfortably the best wireless gaming keyboard I've ever used, and it's also one of the best-looking, too. No surprise, then, that it's going straight into my best gaming keyboard list, price be damned." And the G915 has remained in that list since then, which speaks a lot to the quality of Logitech's design.

Strong words there, and they've been borne out by my time with the keyboard as well. The battery life is solid at around 30 hours at max brightness, or much longer with the RGB lighting dimmed or set to a single colour, and the aesthetic this keyboard provides really is unmatched.

There's really little I can find to say against this keyboard, except about its price - which at £210 was firmly in the ultra-premium category. However, at a healthy £60 discount, this keyboard is merely 'expensive', a huge improvement that makes it a great time to try this keyboard out. We're sure you'll fall in love with it just as much as we have!

What do you think of the Logitech G915 Lightspeed? If you've used it, do let us know in the comments below - it's always great to hear from current users when a product is discounted. Otherwise, check out Katharine's review of another high-end wireless mechanical keyboard, the Asus ROG Claymore 2, right here.