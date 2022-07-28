Pick up a Dell G15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop for £440.68

Dell's G15 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops on the market, thanks to modest specs and Dell's willingness for aggressive discounts, but today we're seeing an RTX 3050 model go for an astoundingly low £441.

To get this price, select the Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS operating system and use VOUCHERCODES8 at checkout. Linux is a completely free operating system, unlike Windows, so you can knock £50 off the purchase price just by ticking this box - and of course, you're free to install Windows 10 or 11 afterwards. Keys for Windows 7/8/10 work on Windows 11 too, so you probably already have a key lying around - or you can pick up a new one for less than £50 online. The whole process, from using the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool to prepare a USB install drive to reaching the desktop, only takes around 20 to 30 minutes - well worth it!

Apart from the Linux trick, this G15 is a relatively lean machine with room for upgradeability - there's only one 8GB stick of RAM, for example, so you'll probably want to spend another £30 or so on a second stick to unlock dual-channel memory. Likewise, you only get a 256GB NVMe SSD out of the box, but you can get a 1TB drive for less than £70 these days.

The other components are solid though - an RTX 3050 gets you entry-level gaming performance suitable for the 1080p 120Hz screen, while a Core i5 11400H six-core processor is perfectly adequate for gaming and light content creation.

If you're in the market for a gaming-grade laptop, the G15 at this price is going to be hard to beat. You do get more bang for your buck as prices approach £1000 - something like an RTX 3070 GPU with a Ryzen 5000 or Intel 12th-gen Core i7 CPU would be ideal - but it's hard to complain about a complete laptop on sale for less than half that figure!