Roblox is introducing "experiences" for people aged 17+

Which will support creators' "expression and monetisation"

News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Roblox is launching new regulation in order to allow creators to make content specifically for users aged 17 and above. From what Manuel Bronstein, Roblox's Chief Product Officer, shared in an official blog post yesterday, it seems that it'll be on creators to label their experiences as mature, which "may contain more violence, blood, or crude humour" than usual experiences.

The introduction of age appropriate access is not for safety primarily, as Roblox say they want to "simulate and even go beyond what's possible in the real world". Bronstein also added that, "We want to replicate that dynamic on Roblox," referring to the idea of getting older and legally being allowed to enter places such as nightclubs.

Users can only create or "consume" mature experiences if they've been verified as 17 or older. To tackle this, Roblox are also introducing a new age verification category - 17 and above. Currently, age verification is done by uploading a selfie and a photo of your government-issued ID to the platform. Bronstein noted that they may add new verification methods in the future.

Will that stop young people from attempting to bypass the system? Likely not.

Rather, Roblox want creators to look forward to "new opportunities for increased engagement and potential earnings".

