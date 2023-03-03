If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samsung's massive 512GB Evo Select Micro SD card is down to £40

A great game storage upgrade for Steam Deck.

Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
Samsung EVO Select 512GB

Samsung's fast Evo Select Micro SD card has dropped to £40 on Amazon UK, making it a good time to upgrade the storage of your Steam Deck. This card normally retails closer to £50, with a stated UK RRP of £55, but it has dipped as low as £37.99 for a few days over the past year.

Still, this is a very reasonable price for a memory card that's good for up to 130MB/s sequential reads and meets the A2 requirements for random performance.

The Samsung Evo Select isn't one of the memory cards we highlighted in our recent best Micro SD cards for Steam Deck article, but this card is the spitting image of the Samsung Pro Plus that's our current top pick. It looks like the Pro Plus is slightly faster in terms of reads, at 160MB/s maximum, but the card does cost significantly more at £57 - so I'd be tempted to go for the cheaper option highlighted here!

In general, we found relatively difference in game load times on Steam Deck, with the faster cards pulling ahead by less than a second at best in games like Aperture Desk Job and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, even compared to the faster internal storage. That means the actual process of copying data to the card (like copying game folders or homebrew ROMs) will be a bit faster on the Pro Plus model, but in actual use the Evo Select will be much the same.

Of course, the Evo Select highlighted here isn't just good for the Steam Deck - you'll also find it handy for smartphones, drones, cameras and indeed pretty much anything with a Micro SD card slot, even the Switch.

I hope this deal was useful, and stay tuned for one more before I shuffle off for the weekend!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch