Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Coat pocket inventory and several Sonics

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Following last week's chat about Twitter's collapse, I did try to include a few Mastodon posts this week. Turns out, something is wonky somewhere, and they did not display properly on the page. Ah. I'll see if we can fix that. Still, read on for a selection of attractive and interesting indie games from That One Social Media Network.

I don't know what this is but it (combined with the Tour de France playing on my second monitor) does make me want to resume my cycling tour of PC gaming:

I've called the 2008 Alone In The Dark game's coat inventory one of my favourite things in games so I'm so so happy to see a similar idea in survival horror game They Are In The Trees (coming to Steam):

Flappy fungus during a still moment in Sonic-inspired platformer Roskur's Run (early demo from 2022 available here):

Speaking of Sonic, even seeing platformer Lightspeed Lina in a dev sandbox does make me think of the blue blur's 3D games (but, like, better than half of them?):

A few new things this week for the game! Wall Run Pads allow you to wall run on curved terrain, and without consuming stamina. SF Robots will be a common NPC type. Also in this clip is the intro to the underwater segments.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity #gamedev pic.twitter.com/3o0rowcmDT — CornflowerBlue (@Cornf_Blue) July 8, 2023

This stylish zippy movement in Withersworn (coming to Steam) deeply appeals to me too:

With enough speed you can auto vault over objects. This works dynamically with different outcomes based on the height and input#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vrO04hm8Ut — Asarge (@AndreSargeant) July 8, 2023

And immense speed here in this eating scene from "music-action RPG" Sword Of Symphony:

Favourite thing I’ve animated all week 😂#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nrRZH4owSf — SWORD OF SYMPHONY 🎶 (@SWORDOFSYMPHONY) July 8, 2023

Though immersive sim Etos knows what I personally hunger for:

I'm not entirely sure what's happening with everything here in Outlaw Heart, a "character action rail shooter hybrid (rail slasher)" game, but I cannot deny it has colours:

Look I'm just fascinated by whatever's happening in this "first-person showdown in the comfort of your own home against a crazed Santa armed with a massive crossbow!!":

And speaking of the comfort of my own home, yeah, I'd live here:

If Mastodon embeds were working properly, I would have also thrown in this and this. I've asked the tech team to investigate so please cross your fingers for resolution before Twitter bodily bursts.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?