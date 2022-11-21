Screenshot Saturday Mondays: colour pencils and a groovy wizard

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: colour pencils and a groovy wizardAdmiring indie games from Twitter's screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we've another big one, as my eye has been caught by a groovy wizard, superfast movement, and some very striking colour pencils. Come see!
Striking sci-fi spectacle in a game I thinnnk is Bioheart?
Sunday view! Baryn region - sector 74. Some say it's infested with high-tech zombies, some even with laser-guns... 😲#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #unity3d #madewithunity #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/mpP4uOv19A— Mats Dreyer (@Mats_Dreyer) November 20, 2022
A strong look and a groovy wizard:
#screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #Pixelart #gamedev #GodotEngine— KaffeDev (@S0yKaf_) November 18, 2022
Here's a little look at the visual vibe I'm going for.
Get dat groove on! pic.twitter.com/zAGQItSF1Y
Hel-lo to Ebi Tapes, "a game about recording sounds and making music out of them":
A big foot blocked the train! #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity #musicgame #ebitapes pic.twitter.com/HxCDPzeNGm— Ebi Tapes (@EbiTapes) November 19, 2022
A puzzle game about corporate nonsense in an office is not the game I expected from the look of Rats In A Cage (coming to Steam):
This #ScreenshotSatuday, we want to show you a brand new mechanic: office gossip!😱— Rats in a Cage 🐀 (@rats_in_a_cage) November 19, 2022
Learn a secret, place it anywhere on the map, and lure your coworkers where you need them.
Let us know what you think! #indiegame #gamedev #indiedev #indiegamedev #puzzle #pixelart pic.twitter.com/DoJeUzvY78
Retro decor and a chatty healing machine in a yet-unnamed immersive sim:
You had a tough battle? 🤔 You're low on health but have some hard cash to spend? Splendid! Just visit the nearest Heal-O-Dome chamber!— Bánk B. Varga (@VargaBank) November 19, 2022
"We do not take responsibility for lost body parts!"#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #retrofps #lowpoly #indiedev #fps #horror #mothman #scifi pic.twitter.com/OsqWLyMh0j
I'm curious to see more of this wet retro FPS:
just walking around #screenshotsaturday #retroFPS #lowpoly #b3d #unity #indiedeveloper pic.twitter.com/Gi6HtWl4tP— Leonardo Zimbres (@zanardiliza) November 19, 2022
An exhilarating tutorial in cooperative top-down monster-masher Begone Beast (coming to Steam):
Is this how you tutorial? #screenshotsaturday #indiegames #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/A37H8cQiZ1— Begone Beast (@begonebeastgame) November 19, 2022
I like this spooky ghost hunt with low-fi photography:
Time for some spooky investigations. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/QHmu0vEmoV— Chris Evry (@KatanalevyGames) November 19, 2022
The landscape of my dreams in Little Girl In Monsterland:
This could be the first #screenshotsaturday that I actually finish on a saturday #indiedev #location #krita #painting pic.twitter.com/wy4Nsgyuz2— Little Girl In Monsterland (@LittleGirl_inMo) November 19, 2022
A strange city in horror adventure game Decarnation (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday #HorrorGames #indiegame #pixelart— 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 (dream horror game) (@atelierQDB) November 18, 2022
Decarnation is a retro mindfuck horror adventure.
Wishlist here🗿 https://t.co/VAHXsdDMCp pic.twitter.com/TP8fXjPScg
That's some Advance Wars alright in Warside (not to be confused with the other Warside - a name change seems likely?):
A new #PixelArt turn-based-tactics game we've been working on in #GodotEngine #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/S0SUqDw4D8— Warside (@PlayWarside) November 19, 2022
The wrong (or right?) mushroom in fantasy survival game Freedom's Twilight (coming to Steam):
Be careful what you eat while out foraging. With over 200 plants some are likely to have some side effects...#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #rpg #openworld #survival #fantasy #adventure #mystery #magic #foraging #alchemy #psychedelic #gameart #videogames #Steam #wishlist pic.twitter.com/zu4OhMmQUe— 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓭𝓸𝓶’𝓼 𝓣𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 (@Freedomstlight) November 19, 2022
I am well interested in the slick slides and superspeed movement of Onder Peak:
Even small slopes can give you a ton of momentum #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/flfHlqp9km— Morgan K. (@MorganLaK) November 20, 2022
Speaking of superspeed movement, is this... corpse-surfing along a wall?
Step ASIDE, Wall-Running. WALL-SURFING is all the rage this year!#gamedev #indiedev #UE4 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wI3H6OsEZ5— Omar Samir (@idredman) November 19, 2022
And speaking of corpses moving, I am delighted by this horror game's rolling head:
#screenshotsaturday #rpgmaker #horrorgame pic.twitter.com/y6xyiE896h— putresko (@putresko) November 19, 2022
A striking sacred heart in Magnus Positive Phototaxis (coming to Steam):
Hey for #ScreenshotSaturday new progress from the development of Magnus Positive Phototaxis— sonsofwelder (@Sons_of_welder) November 19, 2022
❤️https://t.co/S3oC1pywYz#gameart #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/mzWyNY8cun
A pretty place in what I believe is Sunfluffs:
#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/itSIDfYmWT— Azure (@AzureLazuline) November 19, 2022
I did post this game last week, but couldn't resist closing on these guys:
chilling with my homie #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vY1SMKoCu5— bump on a log (@MarekKapolka) November 19, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?