Screenshot Saturday Mondays: colour pencils and a groovy wizard

Admiring indie games from Twitter's screenshot-o-rama
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
A frog strolls through a world drawn with colour pencils in an Ebi Tapes screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we've another big one, as my eye has been caught by a groovy wizard, superfast movement, and some very striking colour pencils. Come see!

Striking sci-fi spectacle in a game I thinnnk is Bioheart?

A strong look and a groovy wizard:

Hel-lo to Ebi Tapes, "a game about recording sounds and making music out of them":

A puzzle game about corporate nonsense in an office is not the game I expected from the look of Rats In A Cage (coming to Steam):

Retro decor and a chatty healing machine in a yet-unnamed immersive sim:

I'm curious to see more of this wet retro FPS:

An exhilarating tutorial in cooperative top-down monster-masher Begone Beast (coming to Steam):

I like this spooky ghost hunt with low-fi photography:

The landscape of my dreams in Little Girl In Monsterland:

A strange city in horror adventure game Decarnation (coming to Steam):

That's some Advance Wars alright in Warside (not to be confused with the other Warside - a name change seems likely?):

The wrong (or right?) mushroom in fantasy survival game Freedom's Twilight (coming to Steam):

I am well interested in the slick slides and superspeed movement of Onder Peak:

Speaking of superspeed movement, is this... corpse-surfing along a wall?

And speaking of corpses moving, I am delighted by this horror game's rolling head:

A striking sacred heart in Magnus Positive Phototaxis (coming to Steam):

A pretty place in what I believe is Sunfluffs:

I did post this game last week, but couldn't resist closing on these guys:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

