Screenshot Saturday Mondays: colour pencils and a groovy wizard

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we've another big one, as my eye has been caught by a groovy wizard, superfast movement, and some very striking colour pencils. Come see!

Striking sci-fi spectacle in a game I thinnnk is Bioheart?

A strong look and a groovy wizard:

Hel-lo to Ebi Tapes, "a game about recording sounds and making music out of them":

A puzzle game about corporate nonsense in an office is not the game I expected from the look of Rats In A Cage (coming to Steam):

This #ScreenshotSatuday, we want to show you a brand new mechanic: office gossip!😱



Learn a secret, place it anywhere on the map, and lure your coworkers where you need them.



Let us know what you think! #indiegame #gamedev #indiedev #indiegamedev #puzzle #pixelart pic.twitter.com/DoJeUzvY78 — Rats in a Cage 🐀 (@rats_in_a_cage) November 19, 2022

Retro decor and a chatty healing machine in a yet-unnamed immersive sim:

I'm curious to see more of this wet retro FPS:

An exhilarating tutorial in cooperative top-down monster-masher Begone Beast (coming to Steam):

I like this spooky ghost hunt with low-fi photography:

The landscape of my dreams in Little Girl In Monsterland:

A strange city in horror adventure game Decarnation (coming to Steam):

That's some Advance Wars alright in Warside (not to be confused with the other Warside - a name change seems likely?):

The wrong (or right?) mushroom in fantasy survival game Freedom's Twilight (coming to Steam):

I am well interested in the slick slides and superspeed movement of Onder Peak:

Even small slopes can give you a ton of momentum #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/flfHlqp9km — Morgan K. (@MorganLaK) November 20, 2022

Speaking of superspeed movement, is this... corpse-surfing along a wall?

And speaking of corpses moving, I am delighted by this horror game's rolling head:

A striking sacred heart in Magnus Positive Phototaxis (coming to Steam):

A pretty place in what I believe is Sunfluffs:

I did post this game last week, but couldn't resist closing on these guys:

chilling with my homie #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vY1SMKoCu5 — bump on a log (@MarekKapolka) November 19, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?