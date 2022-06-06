Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ultraviolence, shoving, and shrooms

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by several high-speed first-person shooters, some good wizarding, and a cute mushroom friend.

Roguelikelike FPS Meatgrinder demonstrates action movie daftness:

Way too many wrecking balls for this #screenshotsaturday ? pic.twitter.com/gq5V7IhwLU — MEATGRINDER - Wishlist Now (@__MEATGRINDER__) June 4, 2022

Good weird UI and first-person wizardhands in real-time dungeon crawler Scraps Of Light (if you dig these hands, do check out the Hylics games):

feeling stressed and drained while working on skills in my rpg that are all about draining stats from enemies this is meta devving folks



Try the demo if you like real time rpg game play and these -> ✋️🤟✌️✊️#screenshotsaturday #rpg #dungeoncrawler #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/BLAb5y7LU7 — SCRAPS OF LIGHT (@joelgervasi) June 4, 2022

After Into The Breach, I am always up for tactical shoving, like in tactical RPG The White Raven:

Showing off a handy new skill this #screenshotsaturday!



The chain blade is yet another skill that allows you to manipulate the battlefield by dragging your enemies (or allies) to your side - it can even result in combo moves!#gamedev | #indiegame | #pixelart | #RPG pic.twitter.com/0FdrFA40qb — The White Raven | KS 28th June! (@whiteravengame) June 4, 2022

This unnamed FPS prototype is twisting my melon, man:

Side-scrolling city-builder LakeSide is a pretty one:

High-speed Ultraviolence in Header Footer, a roguelikelike FPS which does have an older version up on Itch:

A cute autumnal forest from explore 'em up Mushi Come Home:

I suspect that the makers of action-RPG The Tarnishing Of Juxtia are fans of Dark Souls:

I dig the style of this horror game, down to the sprite sheep:

Some immersive simulation in this game from the director/writer of Chicken Police:

Lights out! 💡💥

Yup, it's a small thing but changes the gameplay flow highly - because of the Thief-like light/shadow system we use. (ammo is very scarce though, so you better find some throwables to do this!)#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #retrofps #lowpoly #indiedev #fps pic.twitter.com/AtfNCMq0Ge — Bálint Bánk Varga (@VargaBank) June 4, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?