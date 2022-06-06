Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ultraviolence, shoving, and shrooms

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ultraviolence, shoving, and shroomsA look at eyecatching upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by several high-speed first-person shooters, some good wizarding, and a cute mushroom friend.
Roguelikelike FPS Meatgrinder demonstrates action movie daftness:
Way too many wrecking balls for this #screenshotsaturday ? pic.twitter.com/gq5V7IhwLU— MEATGRINDER - Wishlist Now (@__MEATGRINDER__) June 4, 2022
Good weird UI and first-person wizardhands in real-time dungeon crawler Scraps Of Light (if you dig these hands, do check out the Hylics games):
feeling stressed and drained while working on skills in my rpg that are all about draining stats from enemies this is meta devving folks— SCRAPS OF LIGHT (@joelgervasi) June 4, 2022
Try the demo if you like real time rpg game play and these -> ✋️🤟✌️✊️#screenshotsaturday #rpg #dungeoncrawler #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/BLAb5y7LU7
After Into The Breach, I am always up for tactical shoving, like in tactical RPG The White Raven:
Showing off a handy new skill this #screenshotsaturday!— The White Raven | KS 28th June! (@whiteravengame) June 4, 2022
The chain blade is yet another skill that allows you to manipulate the battlefield by dragging your enemies (or allies) to your side - it can even result in combo moves!#gamedev | #indiegame | #pixelart | #RPG pic.twitter.com/0FdrFA40qb
This unnamed FPS prototype is twisting my melon, man:
Whooooshh - pew-Whooooshh-pew-Whooooshh-pew-Whooooshh-pew#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #UE4 pic.twitter.com/CJF91jBgHb— Turbo Blasting Rodent (@Nixozk) June 4, 2022
Side-scrolling city-builder LakeSide is a pretty one:
A new terrain variation with a more grassy landscape#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/ytIP55RWi7— LakeSide (@LakeSide_game) June 4, 2022
High-speed Ultraviolence in Header Footer, a roguelikelike FPS which does have an older version up on Itch:
Bringing back bouncy shuriken.#screenshotsaturdays #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/V1PQWPkMwu— mungbungo (@mungbungo) June 5, 2022
A cute autumnal forest from explore 'em up Mushi Come Home:
A little teaser of the new level I'm working on!🍂#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/W5f7DB6PI3— SomeHumbleOnion 🍄 Mushi Come Home (@SomeHumbleOnion) June 4, 2022
I suspect that the makers of action-RPG The Tarnishing Of Juxtia are fans of Dark Souls:
From highest mountains to cool waters, nothing escapes the Tarnishing.— The Tarnishing of Juxtia (@ttojgame) June 4, 2022
Wishlist #TheTarnishingofJuxtia on @Steam: https://t.co/ALZnOeFu6E#screenshotsaturday #selfpromotionsaturday #mastiff #actualnerds #indiegame #RPG #TToJ pic.twitter.com/05I4hOHiLQ
I dig the style of this horror game, down to the sprite sheep:
A church in the wild.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #horrorgames pic.twitter.com/GhoL0BY7tP— Stef 🅿into (@stef_pinto_gd) June 4, 2022
Some immersive simulation in this game from the director/writer of Chicken Police:
Lights out! 💡💥— Bálint Bánk Varga (@VargaBank) June 4, 2022
Yup, it's a small thing but changes the gameplay flow highly - because of the Thief-like light/shadow system we use. (ammo is very scarce though, so you better find some throwables to do this!)#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #retrofps #lowpoly #indiedev #fps pic.twitter.com/AtfNCMq0Ge
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?