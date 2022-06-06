If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ultraviolence, shoving, and shrooms

A look at eyecatching upcoming indie games
A young girl sat on a cushion paints a painting using a chair as an easel in an illustration from 'Lotus Bay. A summer on Cape Cod'.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by several high-speed first-person shooters, some good wizarding, and a cute mushroom friend.

Roguelikelike FPS Meatgrinder demonstrates action movie daftness:

Good weird UI and first-person wizardhands in real-time dungeon crawler Scraps Of Light (if you dig these hands, do check out the Hylics games):

After Into The Breach, I am always up for tactical shoving, like in tactical RPG The White Raven:

This unnamed FPS prototype is twisting my melon, man:

Side-scrolling city-builder LakeSide is a pretty one:

High-speed Ultraviolence in Header Footer, a roguelikelike FPS which does have an older version up on Itch:

A cute autumnal forest from explore 'em up Mushi Come Home:

I suspect that the makers of action-RPG The Tarnishing Of Juxtia are fans of Dark Souls:

I dig the style of this horror game, down to the sprite sheep:

Some immersive simulation in this game from the director/writer of Chicken Police:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

