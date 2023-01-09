Want to know everything there is to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Back in 2019, Respawn Entertainment delivered the surprisingly excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game so solid and well-received that everyone knew a sequel would be coming. And now that time has almost arrived, with just a couple of months left to wait before we can all start playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and continue the journey of Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis.

The Game Awards 2022 gave us our most detailed look so far at what Jedi: Survivor is shaping up to be. Is it a by-the-book sequel, or have Respawn taken things in a different direction with the follow-up to Fallen Order? The answer is... well, it's a bit of both.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including release date and pre-order details, what we know about the story and returning characters, and much more.

On this page:

What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date?

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date is March 17 2023. A Friday, no less! So we'll all have the weekend to play the much-awaited sequel the moment it comes out.

When it does come out in mid-March, Jedi: Survivor will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You'll be able to pick the game up on either Steam or the Epic Games Store if you're on PC.

Will Jedi Survivor release on Game Pass?

Sadly, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor probably won't be appearing on Game Pass any time soon. There's been no news to indicate that the game will be available from day one on Game Pass.

But going from the previous track record of EA games, it's likely that Jedi: Survivor will eventually arrive on Game Pass at a later date. Fallen Order is available on Game Pass via EA Play, so it stands to reason that we'll see Jedi: Survivor reach Game Pass at some point. On day one though? Not likely.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pre-order details and editions

There are two available editions for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and both are available to pre-order right now.

The first edition is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition, available for £60 / $70 / €70. If you purchase this edition, then you'll receive the Jedi Survival cosmetic pack, a selection of cosmetics inspired by the one and only Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Jedi Survival cosmetic pack:

"Hermit" outfit for Cal

"Hermit" lightsaber set

"Combustion" blaster set

Alternatively you can pre-order the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for £80 / $90 / €70. In addition to the Jedi Surviral cosmetic pack above, you'll also receive the following packs:

Galactic Hero cosmetic pack:

"Scoundrel" outfit for Cal

"Rugged" skin for BD-1

"DL-44" blaster set

New Hero cosmetic pack:

"Rebel Hero" outfit for Cal

"BD-Astro" skin for BD-1

"Rebel Hero" lightsaber set

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition doesn't get you any additional bonuses compared to purchasing the Deluxe Edition on release.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor trailer archive

So far there have been two trailers released for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The first was a teaser trailer released alongside the sequel's announcement back in January 2022. This cinematic trailer shows no actual gameplay, but gives us a glimpse of some important characters which we'll talk about below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser trailer (January 2022):

The next trailer arrived during The Game Awards 2022 last December, and gave us our first look at actual gameplay. The return of Cere Junda, using creatures as mounts and gliders, an abridged fight against a dangerous bounty hunter, and a cross-guard lightsaber. All this and more can be picked apart in the below trailer while we wait for Jedi: Survivor's release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor official reveal trailer (TGA, December 2022):

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay: What are the big changes?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks to build on the foundations of its predecessor, Fallen Order, in several ways. You may have already noticed that blaster cosmetics are included in the pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses. That's right - Cal will incorporate blaster combat into his repertoire in Jedi: Survivor instead of purely using his lightsaber and the Force.

Cal is also canonically stronger than before, and capable of using new Force powers. We haven't seen any sign of them yet, but there's a very rich compendium of Force powers in the wider Star Wars universe. My main question is whether Cal will gain access to any abilities typically reserved for Sith (or at least non-Jedi), such as Force Grip and Force Crush.

Speaking to GameInformer, game director Stig Asmussen revealed that Cal will have access to five "fully realised" lightsaber stances in Jedi: Survivor, which evokes somewhat the canon idea of the 7 forms of lightsaber combat. You can choose to wield two lightsabers simultaneously for a fast and nimble approach; or go heavy and powerful with a stance that activates Cal's new Kylo-Ren-esque crossguard. You can even wield a lightsaber and blaster simultaneously.

Outside of combat, the inclusion of new traversal mechanics (some shown in the above reveal trailer) indicate that the open-world areas of Jedi: Survivor will be larger than in Fallen Order. Cal can tame and ride mounts, and he can also use cables to cross large distances both horizontally and vertically.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor story: What is the plot?

Cal, you may come to regret releasing this guy from his bacta tank...

Jedi: Survivor takes place 5 years after the events of Fallen Order (interestingly the same year that the show Kenobi is set...), and Cal Kestis is now a powerful Jedi Knight. The tone set by the two trailers above is quite dark. Clearly the Empire is still ruthlessly hunting down Cal and his associates, and according to Cere, Cal has been earning a reputation as "the Empire's most wanted". Though I suppose Cere may have thought differently if she knew Obi-Wan was still out there.

In the teaser trailer, we see an unknown Pau'an senator (and clear enemy of Cal's) in possession of Cal's lightsaber. In a flashback we see that Cal was disarmed of his lightsaber in a fight against a mysterious and seemingly very powerful combatant wielding a red lightsaber.

We also see a mysterious man in a bacta tank who was betrayed by someone close to them. How long they were suspended in the tank? We don't yet know. He is presumably found and released by Cal during the events of Jedi: Survivor, but from his appearance alongside the pair of bounty hunters that accost Cal in the second trailer, we can infer that he isn't exactly an ally.

What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor setting?

There's no single setting for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, just as there was no one setting for Fallen Order. The action will take place over multiple planets and biomes, and most of them are likely to have large-scale maps which can be explored freely.

One important bit of information can be gleaned from the Steam Store page regarding the setting: "Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy". This shows that we'll be returning to at least one or two well-known Star Wars planets. What could it be? Tatooine? Hoth? Coruscant? Naboo? Jakku? There's a huge number to choose from.

All confirmed Star Wars Jedi Survivor characters

Left to right: Cere Junda, the unnamed bacta tank individual, and Bode Akuna.

In addition to the expected return of Cal Kestis and his droid pal BD-1, Jedi: Survivor will see the return of Cere Junda, the ex-Jedi who aligned with Cal during the events of Fallen Order. We don't yet know whether the other members of the first game's central group (Greez and Nightsister Merrin), or other familiar faces such as Jaro Tapal (Cal's former Jedi Master) may return.

We also saw several new faces in the Jedi: Survivor trailers. One seemingly important character is Bode Akuna, a mercenary who seems quite close to Cal. There's also the mysterious bacta tank man, who may end up being one of the big antagonists of Jedi: Survivor. The same is true of the as-yet unnamed Pau'an senator who, based on the trailer, seems to have sent the red lightsaber-wielder to either assassinate Cal or steal his lightsaber - the latter of which it looks like he achieved.

Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor multiplayer?

We don't yet know whether Jedi: Survivor will have a multiplayer mode of some sort, but honestly it's not very likely.

Fallen Order was a vital part of a movement from multiplayer back to singleplayer games for EA, and the chances of them deviating from their tried and tested Fallen Order formula in order to add a multiplayer element is, well, slim. So if you're looking for a Star Wars game to enjoy alongside your friends, then this probably isn't the game for you.

That's everything we know so far about Respawn's eagerly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. But keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be updating it with all the latest information as it arrives! In the meantime, if you're interested in playing through Fallen Order again (or picking it up for the first time) in readiness for Jedi: Survivor, do check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips and tricks page!