Should you kill or warn Keeper Aquilus during the Starfield Infinity's End mission? When the Unearthed mission in Starfield asks you to choose between The Emissary or The Hunter, picking the latter will result in a short side quest to complete before you embark on the final mission of the game.

Called Infinity's End, The Hunter asks you to head back to New Atlantis and seek out Keeper Aquilus, the priest for the Sanctum Universum religion based just a stone's throw from The Lodge, where the Constellation faction can be found. The Hunter wants you to kill Keeper Aquilus because, as you'll know by now, The Hunter is Keeper Aquilus, simply a version of him from a different universe. Here are the outcomes for the two decisions.

Starfield Infinity's End walkthrough: Should you kill or warn Keeper Aquilus?

The choice you make in the Starfield mission Infinity's End is mainly a moral one, although there are a couple of minor gameplay-related differences. If you want to make the morally "correct" decision, you should warn Keeper Aquilus. But doing so means you'll need to succeed two persuasion checks to receive the main quest reward: The Last Priest, a powerful melee weapon.

However, if you choose to kill Keeper Aquilus, then you are guaranteed to get The Last Priest weapon, without needing to succeed at any persuasion checks. You'll have to weigh this against the moral implications and decide which course of action is best for you to take.

Below we'll explain the two options of the Infinity's End mission in more detail.

Option 1: Kill Keeper Aquilus

Killing Keeper Aquilus is the easier option, because doing so means you can simply return to The Hunter aboard his ship and tell him you've done it. As a reward, you'll earn the unique melee weapon The Last Priest, along with some XP. It really is as simple as that, though do try and kill Keeper Aquilus without anyone spotting, or you'll have a bounty placed on your head.

Option 2: Warn Keeper Aquilus

Warning Keeper Aquilus is arguably the better thing to do from a moral perspective, because he hasn't really done anything wrong. The only caveat is that you need to be reasonably skilled at persuasion checks. You must pass one persuasion check to make Keeper Aquilus flee, then when you return to The Hunter, you must pass another, slightly more difficult persuasion check to ensure he believes that you did kill him. If you pass this, you can still receive The Last Priest weapon, but if you fail, you'll only receive the XP as a reward and no unique weapon.

That's all you need to know about the Starfield Infinity's End quest and the outcomes of warning or killing Keeper Aquilus.