Starfield Neon location: How to get to Neon

How do you reach Neon in Starfield? It won't be long into the story of Starfield before you hear tell of the pleasure-city of Neon - once a modest fishing platform, but now a shady tourist destination dominated by megacorporations and the hallucinogenic party drug known as Aurora.

If you want to know how to get to Neon, you're in the right place. Below we'll explain where exactly Neon is located within the Settled Systems, and how you can get there easily in Starfield.

How to reach Neon in Starfield

To get to Neon in Starfield, you need to head to the Volii System on the Starmap. Open your map and hit Esc until you reach the Starmap level. Then find the Volii System, which is to the right of Alpha Centauri. If you follow the line from Alpha Centauri to Olympus, just beyond Olympus is the Volii System where Neon City is located.

If you're heading to Neon for the first time, get into your ship cockpit and make sure you have at least one point of energy in your GRV meter. This powers up your Grav Drive, allowing you to make a Grav Jump to a new location. You'll need to be within Grav Jump range to reach Volii; if the game tells you it's beyond your Grav Drive distance, you'll need to head somewhere nearer first, like the Olympus System.

Once you've arrived in the Volii System, head to Volii Alpha (which is strangely the second closest planet in orbit around the star, rather than the first). Zoom in on Volii Alpha and you'll see a point of interest icon over the city of Neon. Click on the icon and then hold "X" (or "A" on the controller) to land your ship in Neon.

That's all there is to reaching Neon in Starfield. If you're just starting out, be aware that the game recommends you reach at least level 5 before venturing to the Volii System where Neon is found. If you need help getting started, check out our guides on how to level up fast and the best skills to get first in Starfield. Alternatively you can change your game completely and become as powerful as you like using our guides on the best Starfield mods and the various Starfield console commands and cheats available to you through the command console.