The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 2: a battle royalepocalypse

What a week its been! Not a great one if you like zany battle royales, as it turns out. This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we discuss the recent sunetting of Rumbleverse and Knockout City, and how long is a good run for games anyway? But in happier and more ridiculous news, we also get to talk about how massively popular Dwarf Fortress's steam release has been. Good ol' Dwarf Fortress. Plus: the Dreadwolf is leeeeeaaakiiiiing.

Nate's mini-game this week is offering us both dark bargains (I think I did pretty well out of mine), and in a Good Day To Ware Hard James explains why the graphics card market is broken, with a cowboy metaphor. This is a thing now.

Watch on YouTube Dragon Age: Dread Wolf. A game that exists and will come out one day.

What are we all playing?

Nate is exploring the world of Disney edutainment games with his daughter, while James has gotten sucked into the sick beats and sicker graphics of Hi-Fi Rush. I've been making potions in Potion Tales (remember to check out our Magic Week!) when I haven't been cleaning Lara Croft's house in PowerWash Simulator

Recommendations this week are Jude's Salted Caramel sauce, Bitch by Lucy Cooke for all your grim but fascinating facts on female evolutionary biology that busts the ol' binary, and the knowledge that you can buy Slush Puppies from Iceland.