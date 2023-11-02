If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 37: lending an ear to The Finals' AI voices

They’re not great

A character wearing a mask and tactical jacket poses with both arms up on a yellow wall in The Finals
Image credit: Embark Studios
Podcast by James Archer Hardware Editor
While Rishi Sunak bundles nerds into Bletchley Park, we at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast are investigating the real danger of AI: somewhat rubbish text-to-speech voicelines making The Finals less fun. We discuss the arrival of AI voices in big-name games, the disappointingly businessy thinking behind it, and whether we can think up some uses for AI-generated material that we can actually get behind. All sparked by voice actor Gianni Matragrano’s video compilation of the lines in question, which you should probably watch before listening to this episode, or there’ll be a bit where Nate appears to bellow "THE KING FISH" for no reason. Well, maybe not no reason. It’s still Nate.

Plus! We talk about what we’ve been playing this week, which coincidentally for me was The Finals, while Nate’s been digging deeper into the Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor demo. I also recount the teeth-based controversy surrounding Cities: Skyline 2, in turn begging the question: what are they going to do with all those teeth?

Links

Recommendations this week are the farce-inducing party game box Beat That!, and for any aquarium owners listening, Chili Rasbora fish.

The Finals

Video Game

James Archer avatar

