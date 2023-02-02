The Electronic Wireless show S2 Ep 1: this podcast is definitely not a fraud
Forspoken's direct storage, The Last Of Us TV show, and becoming a cyborg
The Electronic Wireless Show podcast returns in 2023 with a new friend and a new format. We ran out of themes, so we're going to flip to a magazine-ish show, where we discuss some current events as well as the games we've been playing. This week we talk about games on film, with everyone bloody loving The Last Of Us TV show and reports that Lara Croft will be hitting the small screen too. We also discuss the reasons a developer might have to come out and clarify that their game is, in fact, real. Plus: "try cutting off their limbs"; what is Forspoken, and why so graphics?
Fear not, regular listeners: some things have stayed the same. Nate has built a strange tower on top of the Cavern Of Lies, within which we must pass his strange trials, and the episode ends with a check in with Henry Cavill and a new round of recommendations.
Links
News
We record on Tuesdays, so it's possible something may have changed with these stories in the meantime, please don't write in.
- Games on film! The Last Of Us is getting a second season, and The Hollywood Reporter says Phoebe Waller-Bridge is working on a Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon. Are TV adaptations of games good? Is there any point making one that a shot for shot remake of cutscenes already in the game? What would be your ideal adaptation of a game?
- Trouble in live service paradise - Battlefield 2024 is reverting back to its old class system, and Overwatch 2 is rejigging its ranked mode. If you play a live service game, do you just expect stuff to be fixed? What other medium can just change stuff after it's out?
- Shots fired (at Sony, by Microsoft employee) in the ongoing debate on the ActiBlizz acquisition
- My 'The Day Before Is Definitely Not A Scam' t-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt.
What We've Been Playing
Nate has been watching last year's Age Of Empires 2 Titans League, hosted by T90, and playing cute little tower defense puzzle game Isle Of Arrows. James has been playing the Dead Space Remake (which is Dead Space, remade) and Inkbound, the new co-op roguelike from the Monster Train devs. I've been playing Forspoken, and am confused by it.
Recommendations
Nate recommends Monsters At Work, a TV show about working in maintenance at Monsters Inc.
James recommends Attitude's nice olive leaf shower gel.
I'm cheating and recommending my book Grave Expectations, out on May 4th in the UK and September in the US, on pre-order now!