The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 26: is it okay to call games 'retro'?

Would 'vintage' be better?

Key art for PlatinumGames's Bayonetta, showing the title character winking and cocking her pistol against the backdrop of a full moon.
Image credit: PlatinumGames
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Welcome once again to The Electronic Wireless Show podcast. We're discussing current things about old things this week, as Bayonetta man Hideki Kamiya reveals he's not super fond of the term 'retro' when applied to games. We discuss his comments, and what retro even means anyway, as well as what kind of games count as retro. Who even knows? Definitions are a jail, man.

James brings good tidings regarding the Steamdeck in two different ways, and has a grim beans metaphor to clarify it, while the what we're playing section allows for another opportunity to talk about Baldur's Gate 3, which is the thing everyone is talking about (it's so hot right now).

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We don't actually talk about a lot of different games this week but:

What We've Been Playing This Week
Still Baldur's Gate 3 for me, but James has been taking it sort of retro? I guess? I don't know. Whatever - he's been playing Portal: Prelude RTX, the fancy shmancy RTX update to the fan-made mod.

Recommendations this week are TMNT: Mutant Mayhem (a genuinely fantastic film, don't be put off by the "from Seth Rogan"), and Hayman's Gin and the many flavours thereof.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

