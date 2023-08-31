The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 28: Gamescom 2023 was thoroughly whelming

Woah! Last week Gamescom 2023 happened, the biggest consumer event for video games in the woooooooorld! The Electronic Wireless Show podcast gives you our definitive take on what was hot and what was not from Geoffcom's Opening Night Live, and points you towards some of the previews and interviews our crack team has from the show floor. This week there's plenty to talk about re. What We've Been Playing as well, because James has been cramming in a bunch of small games. Fun!

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We record on a Tuesday so some things might have changed since we talked about them!

What We've Been Playing This Week include sleuth sequel Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case, a terribly named but quite sweet game, Mediterranea Infero (which is not a sweet game but does seem very good), and Hearthstone, which Nate is hooked back up to. James has hoovered up a bunch of small experiences, including Fugue In Void, Thirty Flights Of Loving, A Short Hike, and Bernband.

In hardware news this week: AMD have revealed a new upscaler, which I do not fully understand.

Recommendations this week are the mystery anthology Marple, the song Jealousy by Pale Waves, and the theme from Escape From New York.

For more of the latest news and previews from Gamescom 2023, head to our Gamescom 2023 hub. You can also find everything announced at Opening Night Live right here.