The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 34: the best demos in Steam's October Next Fest
Every heist needs a demo expert
Despite the extremely upsetting news about what nate has been having for breakfast this year, we maintain our composure to deliver an episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast all about the Steam Next Fest, currently running until next Monday the 16th. You've got a whole weekend of free demos to try, and we've knocked back a few to regurgitate into your open mouths as suggestions for what to try first. Plus, we've been playing a few current games, and have some juicy recommendations of non-game things.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
We record on a Tuesday so when you listen to this some things may have changed.
- Nate has been much enamoured of the demo for Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
- He tried to play the RoboCop: Rogue City demo but couldn't get it working, but he did enjoy a go of Solium Infernum (4X in hell, innit).
- I enjoyed Snufkin: Melody Of Moomin Valley, which it turns out is a stealth game.
- Despite myself, I liked a cute robot platformer called Bzzt!
- I also played a lot of weird detective games, including The Gap (a game about detectoring through your own memories) and The Midnight Crimes, a game I can only describe as having powerful Nate energy.
- I also played a point and click game about buying soup called Buy Me Some Soup.
- The weird true crime thing I mention is actually called Scene Investigators.
- Here's friend of the show Geoffrey Card immortalising us in State Of Decay 2. Thanks again Geoffrey!
This week we've been playing Baldur's Gate 3, city-builder Nebuchadnezzar, Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case, the follow-up young hot Poirot game, and My Little Universe, a very low effort gathering and crafting game.
Recommendations this week are the movie Devil's Treasure (which is regrettably not on streaming, it seems) and Death Of A Bookseller by Alice Slater.