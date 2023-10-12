If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 34: the best demos in Steam's October Next Fest

Every heist needs a demo expert

Despite the extremely upsetting news about what nate has been having for breakfast this year, we maintain our composure to deliver an episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast all about the Steam Next Fest, currently running until next Monday the 16th. You've got a whole weekend of free demos to try, and we've knocked back a few to regurgitate into your open mouths as suggestions for what to try first. Plus, we've been playing a few current games, and have some juicy recommendations of non-game things.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
  • Nate has been much enamoured of the demo for Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
  • He tried to play the RoboCop: Rogue City demo but couldn't get it working, but he did enjoy a go of Solium Infernum (4X in hell, innit).
  • I enjoyed Snufkin: Melody Of Moomin Valley, which it turns out is a stealth game.
  • Despite myself, I liked a cute robot platformer called Bzzt!
  • I also played a lot of weird detective games, including The Gap (a game about detectoring through your own memories) and The Midnight Crimes, a game I can only describe as having powerful Nate energy.
  • I also played a point and click game about buying soup called Buy Me Some Soup.
  • The weird true crime thing I mention is actually called Scene Investigators.
  • Here's friend of the show Geoffrey Card immortalising us in State Of Decay 2. Thanks again Geoffrey!
  • If you want more Next Fest recs, there's an article with contributions from the rest of the team here.

This week we've been playing Baldur's Gate 3, city-builder Nebuchadnezzar, Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case, the follow-up young hot Poirot game, and My Little Universe, a very low effort gathering and crafting game.

Recommendations this week are the movie Devil's Treasure (which is regrettably not on streaming, it seems) and Death Of A Bookseller by Alice Slater.

