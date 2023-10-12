The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 34: the best demos in Steam's October Next Fest

Despite the extremely upsetting news about what nate has been having for breakfast this year, we maintain our composure to deliver an episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast all about the Steam Next Fest, currently running until next Monday the 16th. You've got a whole weekend of free demos to try, and we've knocked back a few to regurgitate into your open mouths as suggestions for what to try first. Plus, we've been playing a few current games, and have some juicy recommendations of non-game things.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing Baldur's Gate 3, city-builder Nebuchadnezzar, Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case, the follow-up young hot Poirot game, and My Little Universe, a very low effort gathering and crafting game.

Recommendations this week are the movie Devil's Treasure (which is regrettably not on streaming, it seems) and Death Of A Bookseller by Alice Slater.