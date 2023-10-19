The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 35: the cute life sim that is secretly a horror game, and other twists

Please ignore that I erroneously call this episode 34 at the start of the episode. In episode 35 of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast we briefly discuss Just Stop Oil's game-themed protest at EGX this weekend, as well as re-highlighting a guide from the Arma 3 devs so you can tell when someone is trying to share fake war footage (originally created during the early weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but now relevant again with the spread of fake Israeli-Palestinian conflict videos). For our larger theme we discuss games that flip-reverse their theme when you least expect it, which is usually seemingly-cute games becoming horror - much like Harvest Island.

Plus: James gives us a rundown of fun games he tried at EGX, which sound very cool!

You can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

We've been playing a bunch of stuff this week. James played his way around the Rezzed Zone and recommends: magical goat platformer Billie Bust Up, racing game Resistor, and cute open world adventure Pine Hearts. In the Leftfield Collection he enjoyed the cool missing-words visual novel Com--et, and stop motion adventure Judero. More EGX highlights here!

I finished playing World Of Horror after this podcast and decided I love it, and Nate has been having fun in Against The Storm.

Recommendations this week are, somewhat unbelievably, Love Is Blind from James, Murder In The Family by Cara Hunter, and putting cheese in soup.