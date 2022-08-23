The Expanse: A Telltale Game's new trailer shows you can float around between ethical quandaries

It’s been some time since we heard anything new about Telltale and Deck Nine’s game based on James S.A. Corey’s The Expanse sci-fi universe. At today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live though, the episodic experts showed off some new gameplay footage from the upcoming The Expanse: A Telltale Game, along with a behind-the-scenes chat. Witness a revivified Telltale in action in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube The Expanse: A Telltale Series is an adventure game set in the universe of James S.A. Corey's bleak sci-fi future.

The Expanse: A Telltale Game was revealed during last year’s The Game Awards, and stars the telly show actor Cara Gee. Telltale seem to have the claustrophobic tin-can atmosphere of the show down from today’s new footage, and the graphical style they’ve chosen for this one is impressively television-esque compared to The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. Good to see you’ll be able to fire people out of airlocks and float around in zero-gravity too.

I’m only a recent convert to The Expanse, but it’s my kind of sci-fi. I’ve been steadily working my way through the TV show and the first book, so I’m not too familiar with Drummer yet. It’s a shame they can’t use the Rocinante and her crew, but Drummer seems like exactly the type of morally grey person to fill the boots of a Telltale protagonist anyway. The tension and high stakes deadliness of The Expanse is such a good fit for the ongoing ethical dilemmas of the company’s games in general, so I’m already well up for this one.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series has a launch window of summer 2023. No word on what storefronts you’ll be able to find it at, but you can check out the official site here.