The Expanse: A Telltale Series' bonus episode brings back fan favourite Shohreh Aghdashloo

Set before the science fiction Amazon Prime series, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will debut its first episode this Thursday - July 27th - with four more episodes rolling out every two weeks. That won’t be the end, though. During San Diego ComicCon, developers Telltale announced that a bonus episode called Archangel would release sometime after the other episodes wrap up.

Archangel follows a fan favourite character from the show and the books, Chrisjen Avasarala, and as you can see from the holographic chess match above, she’s currently the “most powerful woman on Earth” after UNN leadership leave the planet. The DLC chapter seems to be more politically heavy than the base game, but more importantly, actor Shohreh Aghdashloo reprises her role from the show. That means her beautifully heavy voice will grace our headphones in two games this year since she’s also centre stage in stabathon Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Deluxe Edition owners get access to the Archangel chapter and the five main episodes for £36/$45. Meanwhile, standard edition owners just get the base five episodes for £32/$40. Telltale haven’t yet announced a separate way to buy Archangel for standard edition owners, though. All main episodes are expected to wrap up on September 21st, and the bonus chapter is slated for the fall.

The Expanse is set to be Telltale’s first new release since their death and reincarnation. Telltale Games previously shut down in 2018 mid-way through The Walking Dead’s final season. The studio were then sort of revived a year later and have been working on new games ever since, including The Wolf Among Us 2.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series focuses on Camina Drummer’s outer space, zero-g adventure - decidedly less luxurious and more bloody than Avasarala’s office work, then. The first episode launches on the Epic Games Store on July 27th.